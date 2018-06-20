Sensex live update: RITES IPO subscribed 25%, retail investor quota subscribed 65%; Sensex reclaims 35,500

RITES IPO live updates: RITES IPO retail investor portion got subscribed 50% within 3 hours of bidding on the first day of IPO. In the major share market action in India today, two IPOs (initial public offerings) opened on Wednesday for the subscription — RITES and Fine Organic following the respective approvals from stock market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). RITES Ltd, first PSU company IPO in FY19, has expected to raise Rs 466 crore while Fine Organic Industries is aiming to garner Rs 600 crore from the initial share sale. RITES IPO and Fine Organic IPO will remain open for investors for the subscription for three days from 20 to 22 June 2018. While, on the other hand, Bharat 22 ETF further fund offer started accepting bids from 19 June and will remain open till 22 June.
Share market in India today extended gains after opening marginally higher with the key benchmark index BSE Sensex rising 194 points tracking most of the Asian peers which traded higher. Investors around the Asian markets seemed to have shrugged off the worries over trade war between US and China and the negative closing of American stock markets with Dow Jones Industrials Average index falling over 1%.
RITES IPO has been subscribed 25% within 4 hours on day 1 of bidding while the shares allocated to retail investors received bids for 65%. Up until now, the retail investor subscription is the biggest among all the investor classes, be it HNIs (High Net worth Individuals), QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers) or the employee category. The research and brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended 'subscribe'.
"At the upper band of the issue price, the stock trades at 12x (annualized FY18 EPS) which seems to be reasonable, given the stable business model, strong order book, increasing revenue opportunities from Railways due to new investments in electrification and infrastructure and healthy RoE of 17-18%. RITES also has cash of ~Rs15bn on the balance sheet. We recommend "Subscribe"," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a research note.
Big bang IPO next on mind, but first IIFL Wealth Management raises Rs 746 crore by private sale of 5.1% stake
IIFL Wealth Management, a subsidiary of IIFL Holdings, has issued nearly 44.90 lakh shares to a set of financial investors to raise Rs 745.71 crore by selling 5.1% stake. The shares were issued by the wealth management arm of IIFL Holdings to WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Rimco (Mauritius) Limited, Amansa Holdings, General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Steadview and HDFC Standard Life Insurance.
Bharat 22 ETF opens for retail investors today; things to know before you put money
The further fund offer (FFO) of Bharat-22 exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been opened for subscription by non-anchor investors on Wednesday. The subscription offer will remain open till June 22. The government had on June 19 launched the second tranche of the ETF and was open for subscription by retail investors on the first day.
Retail investors are bidding heavily in RITES IPO as the public issue has received bids for about 50% of the total shares reserved for them. With the latest data from stock exchanges, retail investor portion in RITES IPO was subscribed 51.74% while the total subscription stands at 20.07%.
The benchmark Sensex index reclaimed the level of 35,500 as the index surged more than 200 points in the early afternoon deals following a sharp uptick in the blue-chip stocks of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank. The stock of Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate RIL surged 2.55% to hit a day's high of Rs 1,021 on BSE. The stock of RIL is trading very close to its all-time high of Rs 1,023.5.
Up until now, no considerable response has been observed towards the IPO of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. According to the latest data with stock exchanges, Fine Organic IPO was subscribed 2.34% with major bids coming from the shares allocated to retail investors. Fine Organics has set a price band of Rs 780 to 783 per equity shares and has been expecting to raise up to Rs 600 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Blue-chip shares of newest Sensex entrant Vedanta Ltd emerged as the top gainers among all the components of the index in the mid-morning trades on Wednesday. The stock of Vedanta was falling since last two days after the scrip got included in the benchmark Sensex index. Vedanta share price gained 2.7% to a day's high of Rs 230.1 today on BSE. Other major gainers on BSE Sensex were RIL (up 2.24%), Yes Bank (up 1.95%), Axis Bank (up 1.53%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.23%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.95%).
The price band of equity shares in IPO of RITES is well below as compared to the initial share sale of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. According to the latest data available with the stock exchanges, the retail investors' quota was subscribed 37.88% while total subscription stands at 14.64%. With bids of more than 35% within first few hours in the first day of bidding shows the participation of investors according to various categories.