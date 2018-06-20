Sensex live update: RITES IPO subscribed 25%, retail investor quota subscribed 65%; Sensex reclaims 35,500

Rites IPO Live Update: RITES Ltd has expected to raise about Rs 466 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 185 per equity share. (Image: Reuters)

RITES IPO live updates: RITES IPO retail investor portion got subscribed 50% within 3 hours of bidding on the first day of IPO. In the major share market action in India today, two IPOs (initial public offerings) opened on Wednesday for the subscription — RITES and Fine Organic following the respective approvals from stock market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). RITES Ltd, first PSU company IPO in FY19, has expected to raise Rs 466 crore while Fine Organic Industries is aiming to garner Rs 600 crore from the initial share sale. RITES IPO and Fine Organic IPO will remain open for investors for the subscription for three days from 20 to 22 June 2018. While, on the other hand, Bharat 22 ETF further fund offer started accepting bids from 19 June and will remain open till 22 June.

Share market in India today extended gains after opening marginally higher with the key benchmark index BSE Sensex rising 194 points tracking most of the Asian peers which traded higher. Investors around the Asian markets seemed to have shrugged off the worries over trade war between US and China and the negative closing of American stock markets with Dow Jones Industrials Average index falling over 1%.