Sensex, Nifty head to fourth straight record-high close

Foreign investors have pumped $13.8 billion into India’s stocks this year, the biggest inflows since 2014 and driving most of the Sensex’s 16% gain, even as economic growth lingers at a six-year low.
India’s benchmark stock gauge climbed, set for a fourth straight record-high close, as investors shrugged off economic worries ahead of the holiday season. The S&P BSE Sensex Index gained 0.2% to 41,741.93 as of 10 a.m. in Mumbai, on track to clocking its best weekly advance in seven. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose by the same magnitude. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks were mixed in a subdued Friday session following further record highs on Wall Street.
Strategist View
Ahead of the holidays, “there will be thin volumes, so there’s no point in committing fresh capital” given the big run-up, said Prakash Pandey, chief executive officer at Plutus Advisors & Consulting Pvt. in New Delhi.
The Numbers
- All but one of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of companies in the consumer-durables sector.
- Yes Bank Ltd. climbed 2.6%, the most on the Sensex, while ICICI Bank Ltd. was the biggest boost.
- Vedanta Ltd. fell the most, down 0.8%, while Housing Development Finance Corp. was the biggest drag.
