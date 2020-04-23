Sensex, Nifty gain for second consecutive day; check what lifted investor sentiment in today’s trade

The gradual opening up of the economy along with manageable COVID-19 numbers, seem to have improved sentiment across the market
The headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday on the back of positive global cues, expectations of the stimulus package and rebound in crude oil prices. The 30-share index Sensex advanced 483 points or 1.54 per cent to 31,863. The broader Nifty 50 index settled 126 points or 1.38 points up at 9,314. During the day, markets remained in positive territory and closed at day’s high levels. Buying in frontline stocks in IT, Pharma and some financial stocks helped the indices to sustain the gains. The broader markets underperformed the equity markets. S&P BSE MidCap gained nearly a per cent to 11,671 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced more than one per cent to 10,785 levels.
Check what pushed Sensex, Nifty higher today-
- As the gold prices continued to move higher, Manappuram and Muthoot notched up gains in today’s trade. “The weekly expiry led to short-covering pushing Bank Nifty to higher levels,” Independent analyst Ambareesh Baliga told Financial Express Online. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top Sensex gainer as it announced a fundraise. “The gradual opening up of the economy along with manageable COVID-19 numbers, seem to have improved sentiment across the market,” Baliga added.
- Sensex and Nifty settled over 1 per cent higher in Thursday’s trade. The rally was supported by many factors “such as a rebound in crude oil prices, hopes of a fiscal stimulus from the government to set right the pandemic effect on the economy, positive sentiment in the Asian markets and heavy gains in the major index constituents,” Ravi Singh, VP- Head of Research, Karvy Stock Broking, told Financial Express Online.
- Today, the bulls continued their winning run and helped the headline indices to end the session on a positive note. “Market breadth was in the favor of the bulls. For every loser, there were more than a couple of gainers. A pullback was led by IT and banking stocks whereas, FMCG and PSU Bank Indices remained in the red. The volatility continued to contract further as India VIX lost more than 8% and closed below 40,” Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, said.
- “Markets closed in the green zone today led by gains in the IT Pharma and banking sector. The relief in insolvency proceeds for 6 months suggests that the government is working on more such relief measures which will have an actual impact on MSME/SMEs. Also, the gain in crude oil prices by almost 30% and strengthening of rupee gave a boost to the markets,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Financial Express Online.
