Sensex, Nifty gain for second consecutive day; check what lifted investor sentiment in today’s trade

Buying in frontline stocks in IT, Pharma and some financial stocks helped the indices to sustain the gains.

The headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday on the back of positive global cues, expectations of the stimulus package and rebound in crude oil prices. The 30-share index Sensex advanced 483 points or 1.54 per cent to 31,863. The broader Nifty 50 index settled 126 points or 1.38 points up at 9,314. During the day, markets remained in positive territory and closed at day’s high levels. Buying in frontline stocks in IT, Pharma and some financial stocks helped the indices to sustain the gains. The broader markets underperformed the equity markets. S&P BSE MidCap gained nearly a per cent to 11,671 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced more than one per cent to 10,785 levels.

Check what pushed Sensex, Nifty higher today-