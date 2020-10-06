  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty gain for 4th straight session as bulls dominate D-Street; key things from today’s trade

By: |
October 6, 2020 4:18 PM

Indian share markets are currently dancing to the global tunes however there may be a shift in the focus with the beginning of the earnings season.

sensex, niftyRate sensitive stocks may remain in focus as RBI has announced the new dates for the MPC meet. The outcome will be out on October 9

Indian share market ended higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday led by strong buying in Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. BSE Sensex ended 600 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 39,575, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished 159 points or 1.38 per cent at 11,662. Out of 30 Sensex stocks, just 6 scrips ended in negative territory with Tata Steel shares falling the most. Broader markets underperformed the equity benchmarks. S&P BSE MidCap gained 0.59 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended up 0.55 per cent.

HDFC top Sensex contributor: HDFC shares surged 8.35 per cent to end at Rs 1,934.45 apiece, a day after the bank said that its individual loan disbursements in the second quarter of 2020-21 reached 95 per cent of the level in the year-ago period.

Related News

24 Sensex stocks end in green: Along with HDFC, stocks such as IndusInd Bank, M&M, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel were among top Sensex gainers. Titan Company, TCS, ITC and HUL also gained up to half a per cent.

Nifty Financial Services top sectoral gainer: Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma indices ended in red today. While the rest of the sectoral indices finished in the positive territory. Nifty Bank index gained 2.16 per cent and Nifty Financial Services was up 3.15 per cent. Nifty Auto index too was trading in the green.

Expert’s take on today’s market performance: “Indian share markets are currently dancing to the global tunes however we may see a shift in the focus with the beginning of the earnings season,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Besides, the RBI has announced the new dates for the MPC meet and the outcome will be out on October 9. “We thus expect rate-sensitive pack to remain volatile in the near future,” Mishra added.

Nifty may achieve 11800: “The Nifty closed in stellar form. It also managed to cross its intermediate high of 11618 which was made on 16 September 2020. We should now achieve 11800 which is the next resistance level. The trend and sentiments are bullish and we could even achieve 12000 once we get past 11800,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Nifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty gain for 4th straight session as bulls dominate D-Street key things from today’s trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Financials drive Sensex higher; buy these 5 BFSI stocks for 10-12% upside potential in short-term
25 high conviction Nifty 50 shares to buy; top large-cap growth picks amid volatility
3Half of Nifty 50 shares at discount to historical average, even as Nifty trades at premium valuation