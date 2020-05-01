Sensex, Nifty gain 20% in April, check which factors to drive Dalal Street in coming week

With the four consecutive days of rally, investors’ wealth jumped Rs 7.68 lakh crore in a holiday-shortened week.

Indian equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the month at a 7-week high level on Thursday tracking global markets that gained on reports of positive trials of an experimental drug for coronavirus treatment. BSE Sensex surged 1,000 points or 3.05 per cent to end the session at 33,717, while the broader Nifty 50 index advanced 306 points or 3.21 per cent to 9,860. Sensex and Nifty 50 have posted 20 per cent gain in April and have risen more than 30 per cent from their March lows of 25638.9 and 7,511.10, respectively. “There is a distinct possibility of gradual reversal of lockdowns across countries in the coming weeks and that could lead to the revival of financial activity. But it should be noted that the economic fundamentals remain unchanged as of now, and any pick up in macro aggregates will take some time. Markets, by their very nature, run ahead of the economy,” Joseph Thomas, Head of Research – Emkay Wealth Management, said.

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore: With the four consecutive days of rally, investors’ wealth jumped Rs 7.68 lakh crore in a holiday-shortened week. The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies gained Rs 7,68,168.35 crore to Rs 1,29,41,620.82 crore in four trading days.

Lockdown to end on May 3: The nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3, 2020, to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. According to the government data, the total number of infected people in India has surpassed 35,000-mark, with death toll at 1,147. “The government also made the right moves, in terms of strict measures to control and then planning to ease measures. However, the recent increase in cases and worry of the virus spread gaining strength are a concern and we will need to wait and see the roadmap drawn by the government for easing of the measures,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Rupee may trade towards 76 per dollar: The Indian rupee settled stronger against US dollar on Thursday. Rupee gained 57 paise to close at 75.09 against the US dollar amid higher domestic equity markets. “The fears surrounding the virus faded with the drug coming. Also, several countries are easing lockdown restrictions which means the economies will start to get back on track. However, there is still risk of a second wave of infection and India’s macros are not attractive enough to bring in heavy dollar inflows. Thus, going ahead USD/INR spot may trade above the support of 74.50 towards 75.50/76.00,” Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Event of the week: The US Federal Reserve in its two-day policy meeting decided to keep the interest rates near zero and warned of an “unprecedented” drop in second-quarter GDP. The Fed left its benchmark overnight lending rate in a target range of 0% to 0.25% and repeated a vow to use its “full range of tools” to shore up the economy. In the early trade on Monday, markets will react to the quarterly earnings by Reliance Industries (RIL).

Expectations for the week by Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote

In the coming week, markets are expected to take major clues from any updates on the lifting of lockdown which would assist the participants to gauge the ground-level reality and set the course of direction. Markets are also expected to keep an eye on long-awaited stimulus package as well as mutual fund investors’ behavior on the inflows and outflows from D-Street. Volatility will remain higher in the coming week and a lot of volatility is expected in small and midcap stocks, although they will face selling pressure at higher levels. Investors should be in wait and watch mode and preserve cash by not aggressively investing at the current levels. As it is said that in bull market equity is king and in uncertain times cash is king. Investors can selectively book profits too in order to raise liquidity. Nifty50 closed the week at 9859.90, up by 7.7%.