It’s not been a pretty picture for the markets this March. In fact the last month of FY26 turned out to be a rather difficult month for Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty fell 10% in March 2026. This is one of the sharpest monthly falls in recent years.

This massive correction was driven by multiple factors such as global tension, rising costs, and cautious investor sentiment.

Let’s take a look at the key reason why the Indian domestic indices fell sharply in March and what is the April outlook –

Geo-political conflict and global headwinds

One of the biggest triggers behind this sharp fall has been the rising geopolitical tension in West Asia.

The current conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has created uncertainty across global markets. As the situation intensified, investors turned cautious. This lead to a risk-off mood.

The key concern has been the Strait of Hormuz. It is narrow route through which a large portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

However, any disruption in this route can affect global energy supply.

Crude oil prices surge

Oil prices were also a big concern in March.

Crude oil prices went up sharply. This has added more pressure on the market. India buys most of its oil from other countries, this becomes a serious issue.

Higher oil prices can lead to increased costs. For instance, sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, and daily essentials will get affected. This raises fears of inflation.

Rupee weakness

Another major impact of these global developments was the sharp fall in the Indian currency.

In March, the rupee weakened a lot and lost value quickly. It crossed Rs 94 against the US dollar and also hit record lows.

Now, a weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, especially oil, which adds to inflation concerns.

Foreign investors continue to sell

Another factor was the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). FPI play a major role in Indian markets. In March, it have been consistently selling equities amid the ongoing geopolitical tension.

When global uncertainty rises, investors often prefer safer markets or assets like bonds and gold. Valuation concerns have also played a role.

Volatility rises

Another important factor has been the sharp increase in market volatility. In the month of March, Nifty VIX surged 63%.

April outlook

With April beginning as the first month of FY27 and the start of the first quarter of Q1FY27.

The month of April has historically been a positive month for markets. This was often supported by fresh inflows and new financial year optimism. However, this time the situation looks different.

With global tension still in play, high oil prices, and continued foreign outflows, the usual “April effect” may not play out as expected.

Both benchmark indices have posted their weakest annual performance in several years.

As investors watch closely, one question remains – will this correction deepen further, or is the market preparing for a gradual recovery in the months ahead?