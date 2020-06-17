  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sensex, Nifty fail to hold intraday recovery amid volatility; check what dragged the markets today

By: |
Published: June 17, 2020 4:28 PM

Nifty Financial Service index was down nearly one per cent, dragged by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv

Sensex, NiftyAfter another day of indecisive trades, brought by the threat of escalation in the border dispute with China, Indian benchmark indices ended slightly negative

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 failed to hold intraday recovery amid India-China border tensions in Wednesday’s volatile session. Sensex plunged 430 points from day’s high to end at 33,508, while the Nifty 50 index gave up the crucial 9,900-mark and settled at 9,881. Apart from this, a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in India also swayed investor sentiment. “After another day of indecisive trades, brought by the threat of escalation in the border dispute with China, Indian benchmark indices ended slightly negative. FIIs have also been net sellers in equity this week which have impacted the markets. Volatility to remain,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Top BSE Sensex laggards: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, ITC, M&M, HDFC and Asian Paints were among top Sensex losers. While, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC and LT contributed the most to the indices’ losses today. Among gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HUL and Bajaj Finance.

Related News

Financial stocks drag: Nifty Financial Service index was down nearly one per cent, dragged by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv. On the flip side, Nifty Auto index settled 0.81 per cent higher led by gains in Motherson Sumi Systems, Maruti Suzuki and Bharat Forge.

Broader markets: Broader markets outperformed equity benchmarks. S&P BSE MidCap ended 40 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 12,541, while S&P BSE SmallCap finished trade at 11,933, up 84 points or 0.71 per cent.

India-China tensions escalate: In a violent face-off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley led to 20 casualties on the Indian side. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured to protect India’s territorial integrity. “India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated,” PM Modi said.

Market outlook: “The recent tussle with China has derailed the momentum and the market is now awaiting some fresh trigger. We reiterate our cautious view on the index and suggest focusing more on stock selection in the meanwhile,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Nifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex Nifty fail to hold intraday recovery amid volatility check what dragged the markets today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yes Bank mulls public issue of fresh shares; may raise Rs 8,000 cr via FPO in hunt for capital
2SEBI slaps Rs 15 lakh fine for leaking financial results on WhatsApp; second such incident in June
3RIL share price near all-time high; should you buy or sell? Check Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley rating