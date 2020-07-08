Sensex, Nifty erase opening gains to trade flat; here’s what is moving Dalal Street today

Down significantly in the past few weeks, the fear gauge of domestic equity markets was seen making a comeback on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s trading session saw Sensex, Nifty comfortably climb up in the initial minutes only to be taken aback by the rising volatility that saw the indices give up all gains and trade flat. After the initial hour of trading, Sensex was down 10 points or 0.03% at 36,665 points, while the 50-stock Nifty was below the 10,800 mark. Domestic indices now on a 5-day gaining streak, sitting at levels last seen in the initial weeks of March when the mark sell-off was just beginning. “The Nifty moved up smartly in the morning itself – we need to cross the 10,850 level to resume the uptrend. If we fail to do that, we might turn sideways and experience range-bound movements. The upside target post crossing 10,850 would be 11,000. The support for the Nifty is 10650 and if we break that, we could fall to levels closer to 10,500,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Top gainer on Sensex: IndusInd Bank was the best performing stock on Sensex, inching up 5% during the early hours of trade. The private sector lender was followed by India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India which was up 2%. Tata Steel, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Nestle were the other top gainers. 14 of the 30 constituents of the index were in the positive territory.

Financials zoom: Three of the top five gainers on Sensex were from the financial sector. HDFC Twings, along with SBI, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were all in the positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank index was up 3%, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were also seen gaining.

Volatility jumps: Down significantly in the past few weeks, the fear gauge of domestic equity markets was seen making a comeback on Wednesday. India VIX was up 2.25% at 25.6 levels. The volatility index is down from its march highs of 86 but renewed volatility could spark fear among investors.

Sectoral indices: Among Nifty sectoral indices only Nifty IT was in the red on the opening bell, however, that soon changed. While bank indices were up, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, nifty Media, and Nifty Realty were seen trading in the red. Nifty PSU Bank gained 3%, Nifty Pharma surged 1.11%.

Global Markets: Major US indices closed lower, as investors grew cautious of economic & policy response to the pandemic. Asian stock markets were mixed, with Nikkei 225 and TOPIX down 0.50% each, while Hang Seng, CSI 300 were up in the green.