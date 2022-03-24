Sensex closes flat, Nifty ends below 17200, support at 17000; Global market cues to dictate sentiments

Global markets trend will continue to dictate investor sentiment in India. Traders have been advised not to trade aggressively in indices in this congestion phase, rather continue to focus on thematic moves which are likely to provide excellent trading opportunities.

Bears dominated Dalal Street as Indian equity markets ended in red for second consecutive session amid high volatility. After fluctuating between gains and losses, BSE Sensex closed 89.14 points or 0.15% lower at 57,595.68, while NSE Nifty settled 22.90 points or 0.13% down at 17,222.80. IT, oil & gas, metal and pharma were the to gainers, while bank, financial stocks were the laggards. According to analysts, Nifty immediate support is placed at 17000. Range bound activity in the near term is expected. Global markets trend will continue to dictate investor sentiment in India. Traders have been advised not to trade aggressively in indices in this congestion phase, rather continue to focus on thematic moves which are likely to provide excellent trading opportunities.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

“A long positive candle was formed at the lows on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. Technically this pattern indicate broader range movement for Nifty around 17400-17100 levels. Having placed at the lows, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the coming sessions. The broader uptrend status remains intact for Nifty and we observe positive sequence like higher tops and bottoms on the daily chart. The significant upside breakout of important resistance zone is intact around 16800-17000 levels. Any decline from here could find strong support at 17000-16900 levels and there is a possibility of market advancing towards the upper trajectory of 17400-17500 levels in the near term.”

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities

“Benchmark indices ended the day’s session on a flat note, with Sensex and Nifty 50 ended a volatile session with losses. Although an upbeat global market mood kept downside for the Indian Benchmarks in limit. Nifty 50 closes its day below the good resistance zone of 17,300 and if the index holds below 17300 mark then we may see more downfall towards the 17000-16,800 mark which is another support zone on the downside.”

Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking

“Technically, the Nifty50 index showed a rejection from 61.8% Retracement Levels around 17335 levels, which indicates an immediate resistance zone. The key indicator Stochastic has been moving in the overbought zone while MACD is suggesting positive crossover on the daily chart. At present, the index has support at 17000 levels while resistance comes at 17470 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35000 levels while resistance at 36300 levels.”

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

“Markets lingered in negative territory for major part of the trading session but trimmed losses at the end, as positive European markets opening aided partial recovery. Global markets trend will continue to dictate sentiment as investors would not want to take bullish bets given the fragile situation globally. The intraday formation indicates continuation of a range bound activity in the near term. For the bulls, 17325 could be the immediate hurdle and below the same a correction wave could continue up to 17100-17060. Above 17325, Nifty could go up to 17375-17425 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17060 with a strict 17030 support stop loss.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking

“Markets traded dull and ended marginally lower citing mixed global cues. After the initial dip, the benchmark oscillated in a narrow range however mixed moves on the sectoral front kept the participants busy. All eyes are on the outcome of the NATO summit as it could provide the direction to the lingering Russia-Ukraine tension. Indications are in the favour of further consolidation in the index however the prevailing underperformance from the banking pack is denting sentiment. Among the sectors, IT, metal and pharma look strong to us so participants should align their positions accordingly.”