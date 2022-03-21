Benchmark indices ended Monday’s volatile session deep in the red putting an end to a strong two-day winning run, amid volatility. BSE Sensex fell 571.44 points or 0.99% at 57292.49, and Nifty 50 was down 69.40 points or 0.98% at 17117.60.

Bears made a comeback on Dalal Street on Monday as investors globally turned cautious on the Russia-Ukraine war updates Benchmark indices ended the volatile session deep in the red putting an end to a strong two-day winning run, amid volatility. BSE Sensex fell 571.44 points or 0.99% at 57292.49, and Nifty 50 was down 69.40 points or 0.98% at 17117.60. Auto, banks, realty and power indices declined 1% each while buying was seen in metal stocks. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. ICICI Bank, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest drags for both indices.

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking

“On the technical front, Nifty has formed a bearish candle which suggests weakness in the counter for the next trading session. On an hourly chart, the index has been trading in rising wedge formation and taking support from the lower band of formation which indicates sustaining above the same can show upside. Moreover, the benchmark index has given closing below 21-DMA which adds weakness to the price. Momentum indicator Stochastic is trading with a negative crossover which points out the southward journey in the counter. At present, the index has support at 17000 levels while resistance comes at 17380 levels, crossing above the same can show 17450-17500 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35600 levels while resistance at 36800 levels.

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities

“We may see some positive momentum in the IT sector in the short term after strong revenue growth and upward revision in revenue guidance of Accenture. Some margin pressure due to wage inflation and elevated attrition can be seen in Indian IT companies too. On the technical front, Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17000 and 17500 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 35500 and 36500 respectively.”

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd

“Markets started the week on a muted note and lost nearly a percent, tracking mixed global cues. After the flat start, the benchmark gradually inched lower as the day progressed and settled closer to the day’s low. Mostly sectoral indices ended in the red wherein power, banking and auto were the top losers. The broader indices traded mixed and closed on a flat note. Markets are dancing to the global tunes and we don’t see this changing anytime soon. Broadly, we reiterate our positive bias till Nifty upholds the 16,800 zone however the key is to identify the sectors/stocks which are showing resilience and add them on dips.”

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

“The profit booking of Monday seems to have not damaged the recent uptrend of the market. There is a possibility of upside bounce in Nifty from near the crucial lower support of 17000 levels in the next 1-2 sessions.”