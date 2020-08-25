Sensex, Nifty end at nearly 6-month high, midcaps outperform; key things from today’s trade

The trend among sectoral indices was mixed. Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.34 per cent

The swing continued throughout the trading session with equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 moving between gains and losses in Tuesday’s volatile trade, and settled nearly at a 6-month high. The 30-share index Sensex hit an intra-day high of 39,009, but soon climbed off high and settled at 38,844, up 45 points. Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 index touched the psychological level of 11,500 in the opening deals but later breached this level on the downside to settle flat at 11,472. Among top index contributors were ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

Bajaj Finance holds Sensex in green: Out of 30 stocks that constitute Sensex, 15 scrips settled in green with Bajaj Finance as the top gainer, up 4.39 per cent. It was followed by SBI, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, up in the range of 1.5-3.5 per cent.

RIL shares fall: Among top laggards on Sensex, Reliance Industries shares fell 0.62 per cent to end at Rs 2,082 apiece. While top loser on the index was NTPC, down 1.61 per cent which was followed by Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Infosys, HUL, and ONGC.

Nifty PSU Bank index top gainer: The trend among sectoral indices was mixed. Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.34 per cent and Nifty Financial Services gained 0.91 per cent. While Nifty Metal index fell 0.74 per cent, Nifty Pharma 0.62 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index declined over half a per cent.

Midcaps outperform benchmarks: Midcap index outshined the equity benchmarks yet again today. S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.51 per cent or 77 points higher at 15,096, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 16 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 14,871.

What expert says: “Indian markets exhibited characteristic volatility, trading undecidedly, before ending flat with a slight positive bias. This was in spite of positive global cues after the US and China reaffirmed their commitment to a previous trade deal and also due to progress in virus vaccine development. In the Indian markets, this positivity was offset by losses in index blue chips. The markets are trading uncertain due to lack of domestic triggers. Investors advised to remain cautious and keep booking profits whenever possible,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.