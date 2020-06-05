Sensex, Nifty climb off from day’s high levels; check what’s keeping investors on edge today

The markets have opened on a positive note but what needs to be seen is if it can cross the levels of 10200

Headline indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped over one per cent in the opening trade but soon after climbed off from day’s high in Friday’s session on the back of mixed global cues. The 30-share Sensex was trading nearly 100 points or 0.25 per cent higher lifted by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank. While Nifty 50 index was ruling 35 points or 0.35 per cent up at 10,064. Among top volume toppers on Sensex were RIL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and SBI. “The markets have opened on a positive note but what needs to be seen is if it can cross the levels of 10200. If that can happen, we should be headed to 10500. The support for the market continues to remain at 9950,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

FMCG stocks cap gains: Barring Nifty FMCG index, all the sectoral indices were trading with gains. Nifty FMCG index dropped 0.33 per cent weighed down by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Britannia Industries, Marico and Jubilant Foodworks. While metal stocks rallied with the gains in MOIL, SAIL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

Bharti Infratel top Nifty 50 gainer: A total of 36 stocks out of 50 Nifty stocks were trading with gains while 14 stocks declined. Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel were the index toppers. On the contrary, TCS, Bajaj-Auto, HUL, Britannia and HDFC were among the top Nifty 50 laggards.

Reliance Industries hits 52-week high: Reliance Industries share price hits a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,617.70 apiece gaining 2.3 per cent after the company announced that Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala would pick 1.83 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093 crore.

Corporate earnings: Exide Industries, Gujarat Gas, Alkem Laboratories, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro (LT), REC, IRB InvIT, Greaves Cotton, HFCL, Infibeam Avenues and Jyothy Laboratories are among 32 company that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

FII and DII: On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,905.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 847.31 crore on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.