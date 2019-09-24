Sensex, Nifty breather after 2-day mega stock market rally; RIL, Infosys shares surge

The Sensex closed the volatile session 7.11 points or 0.02 per cent up at 39,097.14.

The headline indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather after logging its best ever 2-day mega rally in the previous sessions. The Sensex closed the volatile session 7.11 points or 0.02 per cent up at 39,097.14. The broader Nifty 12 points lower at 11,588.20. Infosys, RIL, TechM, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, TCS and Yes Bank were the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3.78 per cent. On the other hand, SBI, Axis Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, closing up to 3.56% down.

Following the 2-day rise, the market-cap of BSE-listed companies was Rs 1,38,54,439.41 crore, up by Rs 10.35 lakh crore in two sessions, after announcement of a slew of fresh economic reforms to boost the ailing economy.

Also read: Kotak’s Nilesh Shah says small, midcap stocks attractive; bullish on this sector

In the past two days, the Sensex registered its biggest ever 2-day gain, jumping 2,996.56 points or 8.30 per cent; while the 50-share Nifty soared 895.40 points or 8.36% after investors cheered FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s corporate tax cut in the last week. Meanwhile, the rupee was quoted 8 paise lower at 71.02 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking, investors should remain cautious at higher levels. “Indian benchmark indices are trading near peak valuations and sustainability at this level is essential. From medium to long-term perspective, outcome of RBI monetary policy and revival in corporate earnings will be crucial, as it is likely to dictate further market trend,” he said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Sr Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities noted that Nifty took a breather today after rallying to 11700 in back-to-back outstanding trading sessions. “We are expecting markets to find or attract buying support between 11530 and 11470. Nifty left a bearish gap between 11770 and 11800 on the day following the Union Budget. This would be the ultimate target for the market before some profit booking pressure sets in,” he noted.