Sensex, Nifty at record highs: Investor wealth rose by this much in today’s trade

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 5:54:48 PM

The investor wealth surged by Rs 1.76 lakh crore on Monday as benchmark stock market indices rose to fresh record highs.

sensexSensex rose 553.42 points or 1.39 per cent to close at 40,267.62, while Nifty climbed 165.75 points, or 1.39 per cent, to end at 12,088.55.

The investor wealth surged by Rs 1.76 lakh crore on Monday as benchmark stock market indices rose to fresh record highs. Sensex rose 553.42 points or 1.39 per cent to close at 40,267.62, while Nifty climbed 165.75 points, or 1.39 per cent, to end at 12,088.55.  The 30-share index rose 594.7 points to 40,308.90, its lifetime peak, during the trade. The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE climbed Rs 1,76,402.37 crore to Rs 1,56,14,416.92 crore.

The stock market rallied led by gains in auto, FMCG, IT and realty scrips on account of expected rate cut by the RBI and rise in demand from the domestic sectors, the experts said. The investors lapped up for stocks amid expectations of rate cut after dismal GDP print for the fourth quarter of the FY19. RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting began today and the announcement is slated to be done on Thursday. A rate cut this time would be the third in a row this year by the central bank.

The fall in the prices of crude oil and and expectation of good budget from the new government is keeping market setiment on a strong note, Siddharth Sedani, Vice President- Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said. “The market seems in strong footing. Heavyweights like RIL and HDFC twins and Financial stocks are keeping the market Northward,” he added.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty end at record high on Monday; key factors behind the rally

Top Sensex gainers include Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Maruti, Coal India, HDFC twins, RIL and TCS, rallying up to 5 per cent. Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing, TCS, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, were among the leading gainers on Nifty50. Hero MotoCorp advanced about 6 per cent and was the top gainer on both indexes. The Nifty Auto index rose over 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the rupee ended at 69.26 per US dollar as against Friday’s close of 69.87 per US dollar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex, Nifty at record highs: Investor wealth rose by this much in today’s trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition