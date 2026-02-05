Markets today at close: Indian equity markets closed Thursday’s trade on a lower note. The Nifty 50 fell 133 points or 0.52% to close at 25,643, while the BSE Sensex dropped 504 points or 0.60% to settle at 83,314.

“Indian equities saw consolidation, as weakness was followed by a sharp rally in recent sessions driven by optimism around the US–India trade deal, suggesting profit booking was at play. Global cues added further pressure, with concerns over a broad-based tech sell-off in international markets and heightened US–Iran tensions leading to risk-off sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.

“Metals and small-cap stocks were key underperformers, while broader indices reflected cautious trading. Market participants are now turning their attention to the upcoming RBI policy meeting. With India’s growth outlook remaining strong, consensus expectations point toward a status quo on rates,” he added.

Markets at 3 PM: At around 3 pm, the Indian equity benchmarks were trading lower, extending losses in the afternoon session. The Sensex was down 500 points, or 0.5%, at 83,362.68, while the Nifty slipped 140.95 points, or 0.55%, to trade at 25,635.05.

Markets at 9:45 AM: In early trade, Indian equity benchmarks were trading in the red. The Sensex slipped 317.46 points, or 0.38%, to 83,500.23, while the Nifty declined 120.20 points, or 0.47%, to 25,655.80.

Markets at open today, Feb 5: Indian stock markets opened slightly lower today. The Sensex started the session at 83,800, slipping 0.07%, while the Nifty opened below 25,800, down 0.08%.

“There are a few near-term market trends that are significant. The Nifty appears to be in a consolidation phase without big moves at the index level. However, there are big changes within the Nifty stocks with big declines in IT stocks consequent to the IT sell off in the US spreading to India, too. The sell off has been triggered by Anthropic’s new automation tools that the market fears may replace IT services that are presently outsourced. The market fears significant margin pressure for Indian IT companies. What the real impact will be remains to be seen,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

“In contrast to the weakness in IT stocks, the large domestic consumption-driven segments are doing well and this is reflected in the resilience of leaders like RIL, Bharti, the banking majors and some auto stocks. After the growth-oriented Budget and trade deals with the EU and US, India’s growth will remain strong facilitating strong domestic consumption. The low-interest rate regime continues to support the growth of the auto sector and is likely to spill over into segments like air conditioners as summer approaches. Therefore, the strong domestic consumption story is likely to sustain the resilience of the domestic consumption- driven stocks. If the cessation of selling and marginal buying by FIIs becomes a trend, the market will gain strength. This is the data point to watch for,” he added.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on February 5, 2025

Indian markets are expected to open on a positive note, with GIFT Nifty hovering around 25,864, up about 0.10% in early trading.

The market is likely to track global cues through the day, including Asian market trends and Wall Street overnight moves. The rupee and commodity prices are expected to influence intraday sentiment.

Furthermore, developments around the India-US trade deal and reactions to recent Budget announcements will continue to determine market direction.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly under pressure today, with losses seen across several key indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 managed to stay slightly higher, while the broader Topix was the only major index in the green, rising 0.47%.

In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi slipped sharply by 1.31%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also edged lower, down 0.18%.

US markets

US markets ended mixed on February 4 as heavy selling in technology stocks weighed on sentiment. The S&P 500 slipped 0.51% to close at 6,882.72, dragged down by losses in major tech names such as Advanced Micro Devices.

The Nasdaq Composite saw sharper pressure, falling 1.51% to 22,904.58. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher, gaining 260.31 points, or 0.53%, to settle at 49,501.30

Tech ADRs

Technology stocks are likely to remain under pressure today after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Weakness in US tech stocks spilled over to Indian IT companies’ American Depository Receipts (ADRs), with Infosys and Wipro taking a hit on the New York Stock Exchange. Infosys ADRs fell up to 5.5% to $16.74, while Wipro slipped to $2.53.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 97.65 on Thursday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.17% to close at 90.42 to the dollar on February 4.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices are trading lower in early deals today. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is down about 1.10% at around $64.42 per barrel, while Brent crude has slipped nearly 1.08% to trade close to $68.71 per barrel.

FII, DII data

On February 4, provisional data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Rs 29.79 crore in equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought a larger amount, with net purchases of Rs 249.54 crore.

Gold rate today

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,59,300 per 10 grams in the latest update.

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,953 per ounce.

Top sectors in last trading session

In the last trading session, select consumer-facing and industrial sectors saw modest gains, led by Electronics, which rose 4%.

E-commerce stocks followed with a 3.6% increase. The Packaging sector moved up 3%, while Restaurant stocks also advanced 3%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, talking of group-wise performance, Yash Birla Group stocks surged 6%, followed by the Manipal Group, which gained 5%. Garware Group shares moved up 5%.

On the downside, Essar Group stocks slipped 3%, Shapoorji Pallonji Group declined 4%, and HCL Group fell 4%.