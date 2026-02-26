Markets at close, today: The Sensex closed at 82,248.61, slipping 27.46 points or 0.03%, while the Nifty ended at 25,496.55, up 14.05 points or 0.06%, indicating a largely flat finish with marginal movement in both benchmark indices.

Markets at 1 PM: In afternoon trade, the Sensex was at 82,085.93, down 190.14 points or 0.23%, while the Nifty stood at 25,452.05, slipping 30.45 points or 0.12%.

Markets at open: Indian markets opened on a mildly positive note on Thursday, tracking firm global cues. The Sensex rose 200 points, or 0.27%, to 82,418 in early trade, while the Nifty gained 70 points, up 0.31%, to trade at 25,537.

Markets at pre-open: Indian stock markets are likely to open on a positive note, as GIFT Nifty is showing early gains and trading close to the 25,645 level. This hints at a steady start for the day.

Investors will be watching how other Asian markets performed and how the US markets closed overnight. Changes in the rupee’s value and prices of crude oil and other commodities may also influence how the market moves during the session.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on February 26, 2025

Asian markets

Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, tracking the tech-led rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1% to hit a record 59,199.31, while the broader Topix index gained 1.45%. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.65% and the Kosdaq added 0.57%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also moved up 0.8%.

US Markets

On February 25, US markets closed higher with strong gains across major indices. The S&P 500 rose 0.81% to end at 6,946.13, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.26% to 23,152.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also moved up 0.63%, gaining 307.65 points to settle at 49,482.15, reflecting positive sentiment on Wall Street.

Nvidia Beats Estimates in Q4

Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, a sharp 75% jump in revenue from its main data center business. The company earned $1.62 per share on an adjusted basis. Its total revenue came in at $68.13 billion, also above market expectations of $66.21 billion.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.08% down at 97.57 on Thursday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.01% to close at 90.95 to the dollar on February 25.

Crude Oil

Oil prices edged up in early trade on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose about 0.31% to around $65.62 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.30% to trade near $71.06 per barrel, showing a mild uptick in global energy prices.

FII, DII data

On February 25, foreign investors net bought Indian equities worth Rs 2,991.64 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 5,118.57 crore during the session.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $5,162 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,61,242 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Meanwhile silver too had a strong season. The prices in the international market rallied to $90 per troy ounce levels. Safe haven demand boosted sentiment across the commodity space.

Top sectors in last trading session

In the last trading session, mining stocks led the gains with a rise of 2.93%, followed closely by non-ferrous metal shares which climbed 2.91%. Iron and steel companies also saw strong momentum, advancing 2.29%, while cable stocks moved up 2.12%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, Jaipuria Group rose 6.45%, Jindal BC Group gained 5.79%, and Essar Group advanced 4.42%, showing strong upward movement. On the other hand, Shapoorji Pallonji Group slipped 1.86%, while Ambani Group declined 2%.