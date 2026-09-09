Asian markets are trading on a mixed note on Wednesday. A greater worry for Indian markets – crude oil prices have climbed closer to $100 a barrel amid continuing US-Iran tension. GIFT Nifty is down 65 points, or 0.27%, at 23,648.50 in early trade, signalling a muted start for Indian equities.

In the last trading session, the Indian benchmark indices ended lower for a second straight session. The Sensex fell 555.23 points, or 0.73%, to close at 75,577.58, while the Nifty 50 declined 144.05 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 23,635.10. However, the 850-point Nifty swing during the CAS session was a key point to watch.

Here are the key global and domestic cues to watch today.

Key global and domestic cues for September 9, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets started Wednesday on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.23%, while the broader Topix was down 0.35%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.36% and the Kosdaq gained 0.47%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also edged higher.

Crude oil

Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday as rising tension between the US and Iran increased worries about disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for October delivery gained 1.75% to $94.66 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.55% to $99.44 a barrel, keeping global oil prices close to the $100 mark.

US markets

US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 628.18 points, or 1.18%, to 52,786.07. The S&P 500 slipped 0.58% to 7,673.52, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.32% to 26,421.41.

US Futures

US stock futures remained largely steady, with futures linked to the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all hovering around the flatline in early trading.

US 10-year yield moves higher

The US bond market remained under pressure as the 10-year Treasury yield briefly moved above 4.8%. The benchmark 10-year yield touched a high of 4.8% before ending at 4.7%. The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 5.2%, while the more rate-sensitive two-year yield rose by more than 1 basis point to 4.3%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 98.79. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. On September 8, the Indian rupee weakened sharply, closing at 94.82 against the US dollar.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold fell 0.80% to 4,403.30.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,55,360 per 10 grams. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,55,510 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,520. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,52,880.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver down 0.49% to 66.67.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

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FII, DII data

On September 8, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned cautious and sold Indian equities worth Rs 123 crore, according to NSE data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, provided support to the market, recording net purchases of Rs 1,350 crore.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

In the last trading session, Space sector led the gains, rising 3.92%, followed by Defence, which advanced 2.42%. Cables gained 1.86%, while the Edible Fat sector rose 1.41%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Tuesday’s trade

Among major business groups, Arvind Mafatlal Group led the gains, rising 5.62%, followed by Somany Group, which advanced 3.55%. Modis Group gained 2.69%.

On the losing side, Nagarjuna Group fell 4.90%, while Manipal Group declined 4.16%. Jindal BC Group also slipped 3.51%.