Indian equity markets are likely to open higher today, with GIFT Nifty trading around 22,359, up 100 points in early trade. Investors will track Asian market trends, crude oil prices, US bond yields and institutional flows for further cues.

The benchmark indices ended sharply lower in the previous trading session. The Nifty 50 fell 371.25 points, or 1.6%, to close at 22,231.80. The Sensex dropped 1,045.46 points, or 1.4%, to settle at 71,593.24.

Key global and domestic cues for October 9, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.76%, while the Topix remained largely flat. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.37%.

Indian tech ADRs

The Indian tech ADRs saw sharp price action in overnight trade. Open AI revenue setback coupled with US H1B policy announcement impacted price movement. Infosys ADR closed in the green after the sharp slide last evening.

Crude Oil Today

Oil prices edged lower on October 9, with Brent crude falling 0.43% to $103.83 per barrel and US crude declining 0.36% to $91.16 per barrel in early trade.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures edged higher, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.09%, Nasdaq 100 futures gaining 0.05% and Dow Jones futures advancing 23 points, or 0.04%.

US Treasury yields

US Treasury yields eased after hitting 24-year highs earlier this week, with the 10-year yield falling to 5.22% and the 30-year yield to 5.60%.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.07 The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. On October 8, the Indian rupee depreciated by 36 paise to close at 96.78 against the US dollar.

US market

On Thursday, the Nasdaq fell 1.25% to close at 27,193.34, while the S&P 500 declined 0.47% to 7,765.36. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 51.77 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 51,231.64.

Gold Rate Today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold up 0.32% to 4,180.80.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,560 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,12,170. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,640.

Silver Rate Today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver up 0.72% to 64.35.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

On October 8, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree in Indian equities, recording net outflows of Rs 12,943.58 crore.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

During the previous trading session, leather stocks fell 0.28%, aquaculture declined 0.33%, and gems and jewellery stocks slipped 0.53%, with all three sectors ending in negative territory.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Thursday’s trade

In the last trading session, ICICI, Oswal and Patodia groups recorded marginal declines of 0.09%, 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively. Losses were steeper among Pennar, Indiabulls and Bhartia groups, which fell 4.92%, 4.96% and 5.35%, respectively.