Asian markets are trading higher on Monday, but GIFT Nifty is in the red signalling a cautious start for Indian equities. Crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent above $96 a barrel. Here are the top global and domestic cues investors need to watch today.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Friday in positive territory. The Nifty 50 gained 24 points, or 0.10%, to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex rose 362.57 points, or 0.48%, to 76,515.43.

Key global and domestic cues for September 7, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets started Monday on a positive note, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining nearly 1% and the Topix rising 0.55%. South Korea saw stronger gains, as the Kospi climbed 3.09% and the Kosdaq advanced 1.33% at the open. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remained largely unchanged.

US markets

US stock markets will remain closed on Monday due to a public holiday, with regular trading set to resume on Tuesday.

US stocks ended lower on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.86 points, or 0.51%, to 53,414.25. The S&P 500 declined 0.38% to 7,718.60, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.29% to 26,506.99.

US Treasury yields move higher

US Treasury yields moved higher on Friday, with the 10-year yield rising over 2 basis points to 4.784%. The 2-year yield climbed more than 4 basis points to 4.377%, while the 30-year yield was little changed at 5.245%.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices were trading higher in early Monday trade, with Brent crude up 0.29% at $96.56 a barrel, while US crude gained 0.53% to $91.97 a barrel.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold fell 0.11% to 4,471.60.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,790 per 10 grams. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,54,940 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,090. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,53,040.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver up 0.17% to 66.86.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

On September 4, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold Rs 3,111.94 crore worth of Indian equities, turning net sellers during Friday’s session. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), meanwhile, remained buyers and invested Rs 8,930.12 crore in the market, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.08% lower at 99.10. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. On September 4, the Indian rupee gained 2 paise to settle at 94.49 (provisional) against the US dollar, compared with the previous close.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

In the last trading session, aquaculture stocks emerged as the biggest sectoral gainer, rising 9.32%. Silver stocks followed with a 1.66% increase, while gems and jewellery stocks advanced 1.63%. Petrochemical stocks also moved higher, gaining 1.60%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Friday’s trade

In the last trading session, Jindal BC Group emerged as the biggest gainer, rising 9.06%, followed by Rane Group, which advanced 7.63%, and Yash Birla Group, up 4.55%. On the losing side, Nagarjuna Group fell 3.40%, while Ruchi Group declined 2.93% and Modis Group slipped 2.57%.