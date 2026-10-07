Sensex today | Nifty 50 | Stock market Today: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, with GIFT Nifty indicating a muted start. In the early hours, GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points lower at around 22,750. Investors will keep a close watch on Asian markets, crude oil prices, US bond yields and foreign and domestic institutional flows for further direction.

On October 6, the Sensex closed at 73,067.81, rising 685.34 points, or 0.95%, while the Nifty ended at 22,776.10, up 220.35 points, or 0.98%. The Nifty also gained another 58 points during the closing auction session.

Key global and domestic cues for October 7, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets were mostly lower, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 flat, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.57% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.13%.

Crude Oil Today

Oil prices moved higher, with Brent crude rising 1.20% to $101.79 a barrel, while crude oil gained 1.22% to $90.53 a barrel.

US Stock Futures on Wednesday

US.stock futures edged higher, with Dow futures up 0.07%, S&P 500 futures gaining 0.09% and Nasdaq-100 futures rising 0.08%.

US Markets on Tuesday

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.58%. The Dow gained 0.49%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.45%.

US Treasury yields

US Treasury yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield at 5.28%. The 30-year yield stood at 5.66%, .

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.97 The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee closed at 96.42 against the U.S. dollar on October 6.

Gold Rate Today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold down 0.08% to 4,180.80.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,50,230 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,12,680. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,50,010.

Silver Rate Today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver down 0.04% to 64.35.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

Foreign investors remained sellers on Tuesday, offloading Rs 2,961.30 crore in Indian equities, while domestic institutions bought Rs 5,088.92 crore, NSE data showed.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

Among sectors, Retail stocks gained 4%, followed by Plastics at 3.49% and Sugar at 3.36%. Personal Care stocks also advanced, rising 2.94% in the last trading session.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Tuesday’s trade

In the last trading session, MP Birla Group stocks gained 4.65%, while Arvind Mafatlal Group rose 3.93%. Shapoorji Pallonji Group also saw strong gains of 3.89%.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Group stocks declined 1.21%, while Apollo Hospital Group also fell 1.21%. Muthoot Group witnessed a slightly sharper decline of 1.23%.