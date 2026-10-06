Sensex today | Nifty 50 | Stock market Today at pre-open: GIFT Nifty is trading 84 points or 0.4% higher at 22,660 points in early trade on Tuesday, indicating a second straight day of strong opening for Indian equities.

Indian benchmark indices had closed higher on Monday, with the Nifty ending 0.6% higher at 22,555.75 points. The Sensex had closed 0.7% higher at 72,382.47 points.

Key global and domestic cues for October 6, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Most Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, October 6, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.22% in early trade while the broader Topix gained 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi opened 0.15% lower while the Kosdaq gained 1.91%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.43%.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices traded slightly higher in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent crude oil hovering around $100.48 per barrel. Brent has however eased from Monday’s levels. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures was tad lower at $89.34 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Tuesday

US stock futures were nearly flat in Tuesday’s trade. The US Yield at multi-year highs remained the big worry for the markets but traders seem to be looking past it.

US Markets on Monday

US stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing to an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 90 points or 0.2% and ended at 51,267.90 points. The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher at 7,773.95 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended around 1% higher at 27,477.31, after hitting a record high.

US 10-year, 30-year yield

The 10-year US yield remained elevated at multi-year highs. The 10-year yield breached 5.3% again on Monday, at nearly levels last seen in 2002. The 30-year yield climbed past 5.7%, remaining a worry for markets.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.15. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On October 5, the Indian rupee ended at 96.29 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading marginally higher at around $4,145.57 per ounce in early trade on Tuesday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,49,180 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,885 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,304.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading higher at $61.43 per ounce in early trade on Tuesday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 226.04 per gram on Tuesday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors continued to be sellers, giving up equities worth Rs 4,699.14 crores on Monday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 5,181.62 crores.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

In Monday’s trading session, the tobacco sector gained the most, ending 4.7% higher. This was followed by the aquaculture sector, which closed 3.8% higher, and the non-alcoholic beverage sector, which closed 3.4% higher.

The retail sector was the worst hit, ending 3.5% lower, followed by the hospital sector.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Monday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Avantha Group gained 4%, followed by the DCM Group, which closed 3.7% higher. The Nagarjuna Group was the worst hit on Monday, ending 4.7% lower, followed by the Manipal Group at 4.2% lower.