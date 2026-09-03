Global markets are trading mostly higher in early trade. US markets ended higher in the previous session, while US stock futures remained largely flat. Meanwhile, crude oil prices were trading slightly lower. The GIFT Nifty, as a result, is indicating a positive start for Indian markets. It is up 117 points or 0.45% trading at 24,082.

In the previous trading session, the Sensex fell 373.93 points, or 0.49%, to 76,570.35, while the Nifty 50 declined 141.35 points, or 0.59%, to 23,914.45.

Key global and domestic cues for September 3, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mostly higher in early trading, led by South Korea’s Kospi, which rose 1.64%. Japan’s Topix gained 0.6%, while the Nikkei 225 was largely unchanged. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1%, whereas South Korea’s Kosdaq slipped 0.2%.

US futures

US stock futures were largely flat in early trading, with S&P 500 futures up 0.02%. Dow futures gained 19 points, or 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.03%.

US markets

US markets ended higher in the previous session, with the S&P 500 rising 0.46% to 7,666.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45% to 26,217.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 295.07 points, or 0.56%, to close at 53,061.95.

US yields at 3-year highs

The US 10-year Treasury yield hit a fresh multiyear high of 4.818% on Wednesday, its highest level since November 2023, amid concerns over inflation and rising government debt. It later eased to 4.78%.

Crude oil

In the early trade today, Brent crude was trading at $95.30 a barrel, down 0.35%, while US crude oil stood at $90.82, lower by 0.21%.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,431 an ounce.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,010 per 10 grams. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,010. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,52,740.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded at $65.83 per troy ounce.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 244.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

On September 2, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Rs 6,688 crore in Indian equities. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought shares worth Rs 2,813 crore during the session.

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US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 99.56. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. On September 2, the Indian rupee closed at 94.97 against the US dollar, weakening marginally by 2 paise from the previous session.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

In the last trading session, non-alcoholic beverages stocks led the sectoral gains, with their combined market capitalisation rising 2.08%. The mining sector followed with a 1.51% increase in market cap. Solar stocks also gained, with market capitalisation rising 1.34%. Meanwhile, the infrastructure sector saw its market cap increase 1.26%.

Group-wise stocks – Gainers and losers

In the last trading session, Manipal Group stocks rose 2.33%. Modis Group stocks gained 2.31%. Adani Group stocks were also higher, gaining 1.32%. Torrent Group stocks rose 1.30% during the session.

Bhartia Group stocks fell 8.66%. Hero Group stocks dropped 4.19%, while Jindal BC Group stocks declined 3.08%.