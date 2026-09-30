Sensex, Nifty before pre-open: Gift Nifty is trading flat or 11 points lower at 22,819 in early trade on Wednesday, indicating a soft opening for Indian equities. Crude oil prices have eased from the previous session but remain much higher than pre-war levels. The US 10-year treasury yield, another big worry for Indian markets, continued around multi-year highs, close to 5.29%.

Key global and domestic cues for September 30, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, September 30, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 1.4% in early trade while the broader Topix gained 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq gained 1% each. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened marginally higher.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices were higher in early trading on Wednesday, with Brent crude oil hovering around $103 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was around $89.30 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Wednesday

US Stock Futures inched higher in Tuesday trade after another overnight session of losses in equities. The US Yield at multi-year highs remained the big worry for the markets.

US Markets on Tuesday

US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by rising treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 100 points and ended at 51,349.9 points. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower at 7,670.84 points on Tuesday while the Nasdaq Composite ended slightly lower at 26,797.54 points.

US 10-year, 30-year yield

The 10-year US yield remained elevated at multi-year highs. The 10-year yield hit a high of 5.293% on Tuesday, highest since 2007. The 30-year treasury yield was around 5.585%. It rose a shade over 5.6% earlier in the session, the highest since June 2002.

US Dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.41. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On September 29, the Indian rupee ended at 95.98 against the US dollar

Gold rate today

COMEX gold was trading higher at around $4,211 per ounce in early trade on Wednesday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,48,590 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,442.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,304.97.

Silver rate today

COMEX silver was up nearly 1% at $61.74 per ounce in early trade on Wednesday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 224.89 per gram on Wednesday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 9,980.22 crores on Tuesday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 6,952.71 crores.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

In Tuesday’s trading session, the infrastructure sector gained the most, ending 3.2% higher. This was followed by the glass sector, which closed nearly 2% higher. The space sector was the worst hit, ending 3.2% lower, followed by the edible fat and fertilisers sector.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Tuesday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Kirloskars Group gained 7.5%, followed by the Essar Group, which closed nearly 4% higher. The Nagarjuna Group was the worst hit on Tuesday, ending 4.5% lower, followed by the Wadia Group at 3.6% lower.