Crude oil prices are the big focus across global markets this morning. As Geopolitical tension across West Asia continues to escalate for the fifth straight week, Crude is averaging around the $115/bbl level. This is a key factor to watch out for in markets. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a poor start in early trade, falling over 350 points or 1.65% to trade at 22,450. Most Asian markets have also started on a negative note.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 487 points or 2.09% lower at 22,819, while the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,690 points or 2.25% to close at 73,583.

Key global and domestic cues to know on March 30, 2025

Crude oil

Brent futures opened higher in early Asian trade on Monday, gaining 2.7% to trade around $115.55 a barrel, up from the close of $112.57 on March 27. They have now gained 59% since the close of $72.48 a barrel on February 27, the day before the US and Israel attacked Iran. On COMEX, crude prices surged 2.96% to $102.59 a barrel.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Monday morning opened on a lower note as tensions in West Asia entered its fifth week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.97%, while the Topix lost 3.9%. The benchmark Kospi plunged over 5%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 3.97% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 24,630, lower than the benchmark’s last close of 24,951.88.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks were trading lower as Brent crude stood at $116 per barrel. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 253 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5% each.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 793.47 points, or 1.73%, to close at 45,166.64. The S&P 500 lost 1.67% and ended the session at a seven-month low of 6,368.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15% and settled at 20,948.36.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,434.50 an ounce, falling 1.29%. The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,47,050 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by almost 4.8% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,46,790 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,10,287.5.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices fell 1.75% on Monday to trade at $68.575 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher. In India, the silver rate surged 3.93% at Rs 2.27 lakh per kilogram.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,084.88 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,338.71 crore on March 27, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.01% at 100.16. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.88% to close at 94.81 to the dollar on March 27.