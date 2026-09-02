The global markets are trading lower after escalation of tensions across West Asia. Asian markets are under pressure in early trade. Meanwhile, crude oil prices jumped 2% after the US once again struck Iran. The GIFT Nifty, as a result, is indicating a subdued start for Indian markets. It is down 12 points or 0.05%.

The 10-year US yield too surged to its highest level since January 2025. This is also impacting sentiment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.10% lower at 24,055, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.02% lower at 76,944.

Key global and domestic cues for September 02, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets are trading lower amid concerns over elevated oil prices, higher bond yields, and escalating West Asia tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.60% while the Topix dropped 1.44%. The Kospi fell 2.87% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 2.51%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,176, compared with the index’s last close of 25,329.73.

US futures

The futures contracts tied to US benchmarks were trading lower on Wednesday morning, after US bond yields rallied and oil prices jumped. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also marginally higher.

US markets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the US stock market closed on a lower note on the back of inflation worries and elevated oil prices, which lifted bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 419.02 points, or 0.79%, to end at 52,766.88. The S&P 500 declined 0.71% to 7,631.47, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.03% and closed at 26,099.77.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 1.81% to trade at $91.58 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading 2.2% higher around $96.59, above the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 1.51% higher at $91.58 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,362.50 an ounce, down 0.77%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,51,880 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.78% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,620 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,13,910. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.20% lower at $64.58 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 2.09% to Rs 2.34 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,143.38 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,846.94 crore on September 01, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.07% higher at 99.74. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.24% to close at 94.95 to the dollar on September 01.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Rubber sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 1.18% in market capitalisation. Further, Tea/Coffee stocks were followed by the Plastics sector stocks, which were further followed by the Electronics stocks. However, the Small Finance sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.11%.