Sensex, Nifty before pre-open: Gift Nifty is trading flat or 2 points lower at 22,820.5 in early trade on Tuesday, indicating a weak opening for Indian equities. Crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude around $106 per barrel. The US 10-year treasury yield, another big worry for Indian markets, continued around multi-year highs, close to 5.24%.

Key global and domestic cues for September 29, 2026

Asian Markets

Major Asian markets have opened lower on Tuesday, September 29, extending losses for the second consecutive session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% in early trade Tuesday while the broader Topix was down 1.1%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5% while the Kosdaq declined 0.3%. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.2% higher.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices were higher in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent crude oil hovering around $106 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was just above $93 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Tuesday

US Stock Futures remained flat in Tuesday trade after the sharp overnight losses seen by the Indices. The US Yield hurtling ahead to multi-year highs remained the big worry for the markets.

US Markets on Monday

US stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing over 300 points to end at 51,481.5 points. The S&P 500 ended 0.8% lower at 7,683.69 points on Monday while Nasdaq Composite ended 0.9% lower at 26,820.3 points.

US 10-year yield

The 10-year US yield remained elevated at multi-year highs on the back of apprehension about Fed rate action. Higher crude oil prices and inflation fears stoked further rally in the yield rates.

US Dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.25. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On September 28, the Indian rupee ended at 95.98 against the US dollar

Gold rate today

COMEX gold was trading slightly lower at around $4,154 per ounce in early trade on Tuesday, following heavy losses in the previous session.

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The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,47,010 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,10,257.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,47,010.

Silver rate today

COMEX silver was down nearly 1% at $61.13 per ounce in early trade on Tuesday, extending a sharp fall from the previous session.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 227.06 per gram on Tuesday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crores on Monday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 5,189.02 crores.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

In Monday’s trading session, only the consumer durables sector ended with minor gains while all other sectors ended lower. The worst hit was the SME sector, ending nearly 4% lower, followed by the shipbuilding sector and solar sector, closing nearly 3% lower each.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Monday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Ruchi Group rose 3.3%, followed by Jindal BC Group, which closed 1% higher. The Arvind Mafatlal Group was the worst hit on Monday, ending 5.9% lower. This was followed by the Nagarjuna Group, which ended 3.7% lower.