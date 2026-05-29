The global markets trade on a higher note after investors across the globe expect the US and Iran extend three month ceasefire. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a flat start, up 21 points or 0.09% to trade at 23,895.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 7 points or 0.03% lower at 23,907, while the BSE Sensex fell 142 points or 0.19% to close at 75,867.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 29, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday as investors weighed fresh military activity involving Iran against signs that the US and Iran were moving closer to a halt to their three-month conflict. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.88%, while the Topix added 0.53%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.68%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last down at 24,995, slightly lower than the index’s last close of 25,006.16.

US markets

The US equity markets surged to a record high on Thursday as tech stocks rallied, and traders assessed a reported agreement between US and Iranian negotiators to extend the ceasefire. The S&P 500 index gained 0.58% to 7,563.63, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91% to 26,917.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 0.05% at 50,668.97.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell about 0.71% to $88.27 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded 0.62% lower at $93.71 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 0.73% to trade at $88.25 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,57,420 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.32% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,57,150 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,18,065. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,526.90 an ounce, up 0.12%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.22% to Rs 2.69 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.27% higher at $76.12 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,042.70 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,821 crore on May 27, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading down 0.04% at 98.97. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee closed Thursday’s trade on a flat note to the dollar on May 27.