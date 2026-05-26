Sensex, Nifty today, May 26: The global markets trade on a higher note after investors across the globe expect the US and Iran to resolve the conflict in West Asia. However, there was a slight rise in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a lower start, down 57 points or 0.24% to trade at 24,069.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 312 points or 1.32% higher at 24,032, while the BSE Sensex rose 1,074 points or 1.42% to close at 76,488.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 26, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Tuesday with investor sentiment supported by hopes for a breakthrough in the US-Iran peace talks. South Korea’s Kospi rose to a fresh high of 8,094.90 in early trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 2.12%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.18% amid some profit taking, while the Topix declined 0.36%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,430, lower than the index’s last close of 25,606.03 on Friday.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday as oil prices slid and hope grew that a resolution to the US-Iran war was within reach. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures popped 441 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.9%, and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 1.2%. US stock markets were closed on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell about 5% to $91.77 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded 2% higher at $98.12 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 5% to trade at $91.74 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,59,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.28% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,59,240 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,19,632.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,546.10 an ounce, up 0.51%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 1.77% to Rs 2.76 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.81% higher at $77.57 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 821.75 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,856.88 crore on May 25, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading up 0.05% at 99.03. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.49% to close at 95.23 to the dollar on May 25.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The restaurant and QSR sector stocks fell the most in Monday’s trade, droping 3.4% in the market capitalisation. Further, Small Finance stocks were followed by the Personal Care sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tea/Coffee sector stocks. However, the Electronics sector stocks rose the most in today’s subdued market.