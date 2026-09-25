GIFT Nifty was trading 35 points, or 0.15%, higher at around 23,130 in early trade, pointing to a mildly positive start for Indian equities on Friday.

The US 10-year Treasury yield remains elevated near multi-year highs, while Brent crude is trading above the $105-a-barrel mark. Developments in global markets and fresh cues from the US could also influence the direction of domestic equities during the session.

Indian equities came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, with the benchmark indices giving up the previous session’s gains. The Sensex dropped 1,247.71 points, or 1.67%, to 73,580.54, while the Nifty 50 declined 383.70 points, or 1.64%, to 23,063.10.

Key global and domestic cues for September 25, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets started Friday’s session with gains in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 rose 0.25% and the broader Topix index climbed 0.40%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, however, fell 0.48%. Meanwhile, investors in mainland China and South Korea remained on the sidelines as their markets were closed for a holiday.

Crude oil

Oil prices moved lower in early trading on Friday. Brent crude was down 0.70% at $105.86 a barrel, while US crude slipped 1.25% to $93.43 a barrel as of around 6:45 am IST.

US bond yields climb, mortgage rates hit multi-year high

The US bond market saw borrowing costs move higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5.2% on Thursday, its highest level since 2007. The 30-year Treasury yield also climbed to 5.5%. Higher bond yields were also reflected in the mortgage market, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rising to 7.45%, marking its highest level since 2024 and pointing to higher borrowing costs for consumers.

US markets

US stocks ended Thursday’s session lower, with selling pressure seen across the major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 0.75% to close at 7,706.03, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13% to 26,936.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also moved lower, losing 352.10 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 51,511.59.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.24 The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee ended Thursday’s session at 95.96 against the US dollar on Sept 24.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold up 0.52% to 4,320.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,670 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,500. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,51,300.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver up 0.54% to 64.35.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stepped up selling in Indian equities on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 5,027.36 crore, according to NSE data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 4,301.18 crore.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

In the last trading session, Aquaculture gained 0.82%, while Oil & Gas Exploration rose 0.67%. REITs & InvITs edged up 0.02%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Friday’s trade

In the last trading session, Future Group rose 0.81%, while Essel Group also gained 0.81%. Yash Birla Group advanced 0.47%, whereas Ruchi Group declined 4.35%. Arvind Mafatlal Group fell 6.13%.