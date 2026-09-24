GIFT Nifty was trading 130 points, or 0.57%, lower at around 23,300 in early trade, pointing to a cautious start for Indian equities on Thursday. This is after the US 10-year yield spiked to a fresh 19-year high and it triggered a selloff in US markets.

In the previous trading session, the Nifty gained 117.80 points, or 0.50%, to close at 23,446.80, while the Sensex rose 299.17 points, or 0.40%, to end at 74,828.25.

Key global and domestic cues for September 24, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets opened on a mixed note, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.64% after a three-day holiday, while the broader Topix slipped 0.17%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.33%, while South Korean markets remained closed for a holiday.

Crude oil

In early trade, Brent crude was down 0.89% at $102.16 a barrel, while crude oil slipped 0.66% to $91.56 a barrel.

US Treasury Yields

US Treasury yields climbed sharply, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5%, its highest level since July 2007. The 2-year Treasury yield also moved higher to 4.9%, marking its strongest level since May 2024. The jump in yields fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, adding to caution across financial markets.

US markets

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields added to investor caution over the interest-rate outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 352.10 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 51,511.59, while the S&P 500 declined 0.75% to 7,706.03. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a sharper fall, slipping 1.13% to close at 26,936.04.

US Futures

US stock futures traded marginally higher, with Dow futures rising 0.04%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.06%, signalling a cautious start for Wall Street.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.17. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee remained under pressure against the U.S. dollar on September 23, closing at Rs 95.74.

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Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold up 0.23% to 4,328.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,210 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,660. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,51,810.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver down 0.46% to 66.99.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

On September 23, FIIs bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,617.45 crore, while DIIs invested Rs 2,341.46 crore, according to NSE data.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

In the last trading session, Aluminium rose 2.99%, followed by Beverages – Alcoholic at 2.82% and Iron and Steel at 2.71%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Wednesday’s trade

In the last trading session, Pennar Group rose 5.52%, followed by Arvind Mafatlal Group at 5.46% and Ruchi Group at 4.51%. Manipal Group fell 5.05%, while Nagarjuna Group declined 3.86%.