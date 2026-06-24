The global markets are trading on a cautious note as a sell-off in tech counters continued for a second straight session. However, crude oil prices continuing below $80 a barrel offered some support to investors. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 68.50 points or 0.22%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 279 points or 1.16% lower at 23,824, while the BSE Sensex dropped 893 points or 1.16% to close at 76,200.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 24, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a cautious note as investors assessed whether a rebound in technology shares could stabilise sentiment after a sharp Wall Street sell-off triggered steep losses across the region a day earlier.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.2%, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 2% after posting a 10% decline the day before. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 23,498, higher than the index’s last close of 23,336.28.

US Futures

The future contracts tied to the US equity benchmarks surged. S&P 500 futures were up 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 futures surged 0.70%. On the other hand, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average remain unchanged.

On Tuesday, US markets closed on a lower note, as the tech sell-off that began on Monday continued. The S&P 500 index fell 1.44% to 7,365.46, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.21% to close at 25,587.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 45.87 points, or 0.09%, at 51,666.84.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.57% lower at $72.79 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.60% lower at $76.62, below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 0.41% to trade at $72.91 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,118.80 an ounce, down 0.74%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,46,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.17% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,46,260 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,09,882.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.88% lower at $61.52 per troy ounce. This is after prices hit their 2026 lows in the previous session.

In India, the silver rate rose 3.92% to Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 17.86 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 680.21 crore on June 23, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% higher at 101.41. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.04% to close at 94.73 to the dollar on June 23.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Silver and metal sector’s stocks fell the most in Tuesday’s trade, declining 5.3% in market capitalisation. Further, Mining stocks were followed by the Semiconductor sector stocks, which were further followed by the Bank (PSU) sector stocks. However, the SME sector stocks rose the most, increasing 0.6%.