The GIFT Nifty was trading 58 points, or 0.25%, lower at around 23,400 in early trade, signalling a cautious start for Indian markets. Investors will track Asian markets, crude oil prices, US Treasury yields, and FII-DII activity for cues during Wednesday’s session.

In the previous trading session, Indian benchmark indices ended in the red but recovered from their intraday lows. The Sensex fell 329.91 points, or 0.44%, to 74,529.08, while the Nifty declined 85.30 points, or 0.36%, to 23,329, snapping a four-day winning streak.

Key global and domestic cues for September 23, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets opened higher, led by South Korea’s Kospi, which rose 1.8%. The Kosdaq gained 0.8%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3%. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday.

Crude oil

In early deals, Brent crude was down 0.12% at $99.13 a barrel, while WTI crude slipped 0.35% to $90.17 a barrel.

US markets

US markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a mixed note. The Nasdaq rose 0.45% to a record close of 27,244.28. The S&P 500 edged lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185.14 points, or 0.36%, to 51,863.69. The US Yield meanwhile continued to trade close to the 5% levels.

US Futures

US stock futures were largely flat, with Dow futures down 0.03%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.02% and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 100.60. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. On September 22, 2026, the Indian rupee strengthened by around 20 paise to close at 95.59 against the US dollar.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold up 0.40% to 4,393.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,53,320 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,990. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,53,340.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver up 1.80% to 66.99.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

On September 22, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,809.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,120.07 crore, according to NSE data.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

In the last trading session, the mining sector gained 1.98%, followed by e-commerce at 1.92% and transport at 1.52%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Tuesday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Williamson Magor Group gained 2.61%, followed by the Emami Group at 2.33% and the Pennar Group at 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Nagarjuna Group fell 2.94%, followed by the Essar Group at 2.32% and the Jaypee Group at 2.03%.