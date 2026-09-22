Sensex, Nifty today: The GIFT Nifty has been trading 80 points, or 0.34%, higher above the 23,500 level in early trade, pointing to a positive opening for Indian markets. Investors will track Asian markets, crude oil prices and US Treasury yields, along with FII and DII activity, for cues during Tuesday’s session.

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday’s session higher. A drop in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows supported the market. The Sensex gained 564.03 points, or 0.76%, to close at 74,894.86. The Nifty rose 67.90 points, or 0.29%, to 23,414.30.

Key global and domestic cues for September 22, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets started Tuesday on a positive note. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2% at the open, while the Kosdaq gained 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.3%. Japanese markets remained closed for a holiday.

Crude oil

In early deals, crude oil prices remained firm. Brent crude rose 0.64% to $100.98 a barrel, while US crude gained 0.55% to $92.87 a barrel.

US Treasury yields

US Treasury yields eased. The 10-year Treasury yield fell by more than 4 basis points to 4.951%.

US markets

US stocks ended higher on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.49% to 7,764.70. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.26% to close at a record 27,122.09. The Dow Jones also gained 366.19 points, or 0.71%, to end at 52,048.83.

US Futures

US stock futures were mostly higher in early trade. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.2%. Dow futures gained 0.01%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 100.39. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee ended Monday’s session at 95.81 per dollar, gaining 15–18 paise from the previous close.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold up 0.27% to 4,395.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,570 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,930. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,53,500.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver up 0.87% to 66.99.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

FIIs remained net sellers on September 21, selling shares worth Rs 576.20 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 2,797.27 crore.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Aquaculture sector gained 4.88%, while Edible Fat stocks rose 3.26%. The Logistics sector also advanced 2.01%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Monday’s trade

Among the major groups, Jaypee Group rose 6.75%, followed by Dhanuka Group, which gained 5.28%. Somany Group also advanced 4.63%. On the other hand, Nagarjuna Group fell 4.87%, while Ruchi Group declined 3.70%. Garware Group slipped 3.26%.