The global markets are after tension between Iran and the US appears to be rising yet again. US President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes on Iran, overshadowing the peace deal. This led to a significant uptick in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a flat start for Indian markets, up 17 points or 0.07%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 155 points or 0.64% lower at 24,013, while the BSE Sensex fell 607 points or 0.78% to close at 76,803.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 22, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed note as oil prices surged over the uncertain situation in West Asia amid the ongoing US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was poised to gain, with the Chicago futures contract at 71,545 and its Osaka counterpart last trading at 71,850, compared with the index’s previous close of 71,250.06. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 23,846, lower than the index’s last close of 23,924.81.

US futures

The future contracts tied to the US equity benchmarks dropped as crude oil prices rose sharply after Trump said to strike Iran if it didn’t stop its highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. S&P 500 futures traded down 0.4%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were 0.6% lower. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 183 points, or 0.4%.

On Friday, US markets were closed for Juneteenth.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures sharply advanced by 2.06% to trade at $78.18 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.83% lower at $81.24, above the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices surged 2.06% to trade at $78.18 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at Rs 4,184.50 an ounce, down 1.45%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,47,290 per 10 grams. The price of gold has declined 1.41% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,47,030 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,10,467.5.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate dipped 2% to Rs 2.33 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.63% lower at $65.23 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,859.07 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,159.64 crore on June 19, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.11% higher at 100.87. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.01% to close at 94.33 to the dollar on June 19.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Rubber sector’s stocks surged the most in Friday’s trade, rising 3.2% in market capitalisation. Further, Hotel stocks were followed by the Waste Management sector stocks, which were further followed by the Petrochemicals sector stocks. However, the Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector stocks fell the most, dropping 2.8%.