The cues for Indian markets are negative this morning. The Asian markets are trading on a lower note, while the US Futures are flat. Crude prices continue to trade above $90. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a muted start for Indian markets. It is up 23 points or 0.09%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.55% lower at 24,155, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.63% lower at 77,235.

Key global and domestic cues for August 19, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets traded on a lower note on the back of a global bond rout and higher crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.04% while the Topix declined 1.01%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 5.89%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 3.62% lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,371, compared with the index’s last close of 25,471.15.

US markets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the US stock market closed on a lower note. The Dow Jones shed 116 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite, which dropped 1.3%, the biggest laggard of the three.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 0.79% to trade at $85.61 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading 0.66% higher at $91.62, above the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.78% higher at $85.60 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,395.80 an ounce, down 0.56%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,290 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.05% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,54,030 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,717.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.43% lower at $63.12 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 2.44% to Rs 2.32 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,651.53 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,579.31 crore on August 18, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 99.68. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.06% to close at 95.68 to the dollar on August 18.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Glass sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 1.9% in market capitalisation. Further, Electronics stocks were followed by the Rubber sector stocks, which were further followed by the Shipping stocks. However, the Paints and Pigments sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.12%.