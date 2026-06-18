Share market today, June 18: The global markets are cheering the signing of the US-Iran peace deal by US President Donald Trump. Also, crude oil prices continue to trade below $80 a barrel. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 81 points or 0.34%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 96.55 points or 0.40% higher at 24,085.70, while the BSE Sensex advanced 347.14 points or 0.45% to close at 77,155.62.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 18, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a higher note after Trump signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the US-Iran peace deal. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 1.35% higher to rise above 71,000 for the first time, while the Topix was up 1.27%. The Kospi rose 0.89%. The small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last at 24,200, lower than the index’s last close of 24,312.16.

US Fed result

At the end of the US Fed’s two-day meeting, the central bank left interest rates unchanged at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. A number of Fed officials see rates increasing in 2026. The fed funds rate’s median estimate for year-end now stands at 3.8%. That’s an increase from 3.4% in the prior projections from March, which suggests that the committee sees at least one rate hike as necessary in 2026.

US Stock Futures edge higher

The futures of US benchmarks moved up on Thursday after Trump signed the peace deal agreement. S&P 500 futures surged 0.82%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.34%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 283 points, or 0.55%.

US markets on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the US equity markets fell, while the Treasury yields shot up as the US Fed officers indicated a rate hike in 2026 to tackle rising inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, to close at 51,492.55. The S&P 500 lost 1.21% and ended at 7,420.10. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.34% and settled at 26,021.66.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1.32% to trade at $75.82 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded at $78.61 this morning, a drop of 1.11%, still trading below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 1.19% to trade at $75.88 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at Rs 4,316.10 an ounce, down 1.50%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,53,900 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.63% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,53,630 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,425.

Silver rate today

Spot silver prices are down 2%.

In India, the silver rate advanced 0.63% to Rs 2.52 lakh per kilogram. However, on COMEX, Silver prices traded 2.62% lower at $68.91 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 101.59 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,561.40 crore on June 17, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 100.33. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.04% to close at 94.53 to the dollar on June 17.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Space and Defence sector’s stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 4.72% in market capitalisation. Further, Shipbuilding stocks were followed by the Retail sector stocks, which were further followed by the Electric Equipment sector stocks. However, the Aquaculture sector stocks fell the most, dropping 3%.