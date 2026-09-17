The GIFT Nifty was trading down 48 points or 0.21%, below the 23,250 mark in early trade, signalling a cautious start for Indian equities. Investors will track Asian markets, crude oil prices and elevated US Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points. FII-DII activity and other global market cues are also likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s session.

In the last trading session, the Sensex ended 332.63 points, or 0.45%, higher at 74,336.45, while the Nifty gained 99 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,217.60.

Key global and domestic cues for September 17, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher in early deals, led by South Korea’s Kospi, which gained 1%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.57%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.9% and the Topix added 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also edged up 0.16%.

Crude oil

Brent crude was trading at $105.06 per barrel, down 0.77 points, or 0.73%. Meanwhile, US crude oil stood at $101.55 per barrel, lower by 0.88 points, or 0.86%, in early trade.

US Treasury yields move higher after Fed decision

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed above the key 5% level after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and highlighted continued inflation risks. The benchmark yield rose 2 basis points to 5.016%, while the 2-year Treasury yield gained more than 7 basis points to 4.738%, reversing an earlier decline.

US markets

US equities ended lower on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 631.21 points, or 1.21%, to 51,461.90. The S&P 500 declined 0.45% to 7,551.81, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.01% to 25,978.42.

Fed raises rates, signals one more hike

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the target range for the overnight federal funds rate to 3.75%-4%. The decision was approved unanimously by policymakers, with a 12-0 vote. The central bank also indicated that another rate hike could be possible before the end of 2026, keeping interest rates and future policy moves in focus for global markets.

US Futures

US stock futures pointed to a positive start after the selloff seen in teh markets spurred by the Fed’s rate hike. The Dow Jones Futures are up 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures gained 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.4%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 100.23. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. On September 16, the Indian rupee ended largely unchanged against the US dollar, closing at Rs 95.95 per US dollar.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold fell 1.81% to 4,320.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,53,160 per 10 grams. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,090. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,53,320.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver down 1.91% to 64.14.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

On September 16, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the cash market, selling shares worth Rs 2,032.61 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, continued to provide support, emerging as net buyers with purchases worth Rs 3,908.23 crore during the session.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

In the last trading session, sectoral market was led by Edible Fat stocks, which rose 2.59%, followed by Tobacco stocks with a 2.32% gain. Tea and Coffee stocks also moved higher, gaining 1.90%, while Oil Marketing (OMC) stocks advanced 1.61%.

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Group-wise gainers and losers in Wednesday’s trade

In previous trading session, Essar Group led the gainers among major business groups, rising 3.03%, while the Essel Group and Lakshmi Group Coimbatore gained 2.77% and 2.75%, respectively. On the other side, Modis Group fell 2.74%, followed by Rane Group at 2.64% and DCM Group at 2.53%.