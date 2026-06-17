The global markets are quiet as they await the US central bank’s rate decision amid an easing geopolitical scenario in West Asia. The crude oil prices have now slipped below $80 a barrel. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 49 points or 0.20%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 135 points or 0.57% higher at 23,989, while the BSE Sensex advanced 544 points or 0.71% to close at 76,808.48.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 17, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened with a cautious bias on Wednesday amid easing tension in the Middle East, while traders await the US Fed’s interest rate decision. The Kospi dropped 1.02% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq was marginally lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.20%, while the Topix rose 0.46%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 24,510, higher than the index’s prior close of 24,493.95.

US Stock Futures edge higher

The futures of US benchmarks moved slightly on Wednesday as investors await the result of the FOMC, chaired by Kevin Warsh. S&P 500 futures were marginally higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures added less than 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up just 47 points, or about 0.1%.

US markets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 328.64 points, or 0.64%, for a record close of 51,999.67. The S&P 500 fell 0.57% and ended at 7,511.35, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.15% to 26,376.34.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.68% to trade at $76.57 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded at $79.49 this morning, a rise of 0.67%, still trading below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.67% to trade at $76.56 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,930 per 10 grams. The price of gold has remained unchanged from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,850 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,697.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading flat at Rs 4,358.50 an ounce.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate advanced 0.39% to Rs 2.51 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.35% higher at $70.26 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 749.18 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 0.06 crore on June 16, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 99.50. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.17% to close at 94.56 to the dollar on June 16.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Fertilisers sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 5.52% in market capitalisation. Further, Aquaculture stocks were followed by the Waste Management sector stocks, which were further followed by the Paper sector stocks. However, the Aluminium sector stocks fell the most, dropping 3%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The HCL Group’s market cap rose the most in Tuesday’s session, rising 3.6%. It was followed by the Adventz Group. Apart from that, Jaypee Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 2.85%. In the list of Jaypee Group stocks, Jaiprakash Associates’ share pulled back 4.74%.