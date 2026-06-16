The global markets are trading mainly on a higher note as they assess the US and Iran peace deal. However, crude oil prices rose a bit. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start for Indian markets, down 40 points or 0.17%.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 231 points or 0.98% higher at 23,853.90, while the BSE Sensex advanced 736 points or 0.97% to close at 76,264.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 16, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a cautious note on Tuesday after the peace deal between Iran and the US. Japanese stocks opened mixed, with the Nikkei 225 down marginally and the TOPIX falling 0.4%. South Korean KOSPI rose 1.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last at 24,799, lower than the index’s close of 24,842.67. Also, the Bank of Japan is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points today to a 31-year high.

US Stock Futures surge

The futures of US benchmarks moved slightly on Tuesday after Trump announced that the US and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures traded nearly 0.2% lower. Futures tied to the Dow were down 30 points, or less than 0.1%.

US markets on Monday

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 468.77 points, or 0.92%, for a record close of 51,671.03. The S&P 500 climbed 1.65% to 7,554.29, while the Nasdaq Composite popped 3.07% to end at 26,683.94, propelled by a 20% jump in SpaceX stock price.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.62% to trade at $81.25 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded at $83.59 this morning, a rise of 0.5%, still trading below the psychologically important level of $85. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.66% to trade at $81.28 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,930 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 1.52% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,660 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,697.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at Rs 4,331.70 an ounce, down 0.46%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate advanced 1.99% to Rs 2.52 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.43% lower at $69.87 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 200.05 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,189.26 crore on June 15, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 99.64. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.43% to close at 94.71 to the dollar on June 15.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Aquaculture and Waste Management sectors’ stocks surged the most in Monday’s trade, rising 6.4% in market capitalisation. Further, Capital Market stocks were followed by the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tyres sector stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration sector stocks fell the most in today’s strong market.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Essar Group’s market cap rose the most in Monday’s session, rising 4.17%. It was followed by the KK Birla Group. Apart from that, Indiabulls Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 4.5%. In the list of Indiabulls Group stocks, Dhani Services’ share pulled back 8%.