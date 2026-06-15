Sensex, Nifty today, June 15: The global markets are buoyant in morning trade after the US and Iran agree to a peace deal, sending crude oil prices tumbling below $85/bbl. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a big rally for Indian markets, up 344 points or 1.50%.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 461 points or 1.99% higher at 23,623, while the BSE Sensex jumped 1,695 points or 2.30% to close at 75,528.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 15, 2026

US and Iran peace deal

The US and Iran have agreed to end the war, with both sides declaring immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that the official signing ceremony will be on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.

“Ships of the World, start your engines,” said the US President Donald Trump. “Let the oil flow!” he added.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Monday after Trump said late Sunday that the deal with Iran was “now complete.” The Kospi advanced 7.01% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 3.25%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.4% while the Topix was 1.8% higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 24,376, higher than the index’s last close of 24,249.29.

US Stock Futures surge

The futures of US benchmarks surged on Monday after Trump announced that the US and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 342 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.9%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 1.4%.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell sharply by 4.45% to trade at $81.10 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded at $84.08 this morning, a drop of 3.5%, coming below the psychologically important level of $85. On COMEX, crude prices surged 4.47% to trade at $81.09 a barrel.

Live Updates