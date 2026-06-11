The global markets are in the red after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, and US President Donald Trump threatened more attacks. This sent the crude oil prices sharply higher. Yet, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start with a positive bias, up 21 points or 0.09%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 27 points or 0.12% lower at 23,215, while the BSE Sensex surged 64 points or 0.09% to close at 73,983.

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Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Thursday as hopes of peace seem to be fading across the Middle East, with US President Donald Trump threatening more attacks. The resultant surge in crude oil also weighed on sentiment. The Korean Index, Kospi, dropped 4.1% in early trading, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 2.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.3%, and the Topix slipped 1.9%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures last traded at 24,307, lower than the index’s Wednesday close of 24,407.96.

US markets

The futures of US benchmarks fell sharply on Thursday after the US launched “additional self-defence strikes” against Iran. The U.S. launched additional attacks against Iran, sending oil prices higher. S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.6%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 123 points, or 0.3%.

On Wednesday, the US equity markets closed on a lower note on the back of a rout in chip stocks, along with tensions in West Asia. The Dow tumbled 953.33 points, or 1.87%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.62%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.98%.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 2.65% to $92.42 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded 2.37% higher at $95.31 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices surged 2.43% to trade at $92.22 a barrel.

Gold rate today

Gold fell below key psychological levels on fading Middle East peace hopes.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,47,860 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 3% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,47,610 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,10,895. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,090.20 an ounce, down 1%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.75% to Rs 2.36 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 2.46% lower at $63.15 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 2,124.98 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,123.95 crore on June 10, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

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US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 100.01. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.09% to close at 95.27 to the dollar on June 10.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Fertilisers sector stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 2.14% in market capitalisation. Further, Recycling stocks were followed by the Personal Care sector stocks, which were further followed by the FMCG sector stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration stocks fell the most, dropping over 4.14%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Essar Group’s market cap rose the most in Wednesday’s session, rising 4.17%. It was followed by the KK Birla Group. Apart from that, Indiabulls Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 4.5%. In the list of Indiabulls Group stocks, Dhani Services’ share pulled back 8%.