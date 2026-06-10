The global markets are trading on a lower note after the US launched retaliatory strikes on Iran. Investors are less optimistic about hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. Also, the crude oil prices ticked higher sharply after the 5% slide last night. Following these developments, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start, up 80 points or 0.34%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 119 points or 0.52% higher at 23,242, while the BSE Sensex surged 395 points or 0.54% to close at 73,918.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 10, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Wednesday as tensions in West Asia dent investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.71%, while the Topix slipped 0.30%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.31%, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.67%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 24,441, lower than the index’s last close of 24,565.90.

US markets

The futures of US benchmarks slipped on Wednesday after the US launched “self-defence strikes” against Iran, in retaliation for the downing an Apache helicopter a day earlier. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both shed 0.3%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 161 points, or 0.3%.

On Tuesday, the US equity markets closed on a lower note. The S&P 500 index fell 0.26% to close at 7,386.65, while the Nasdaq Composite moved down 0.97% to 25,678.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 86.10 points, or 0.17%, to end at 50,872.11.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 1.79% to $89.78 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded 1.78% higher at $93.08 this morning. This is after prices rebounded from the sharp 5% slide seen last night b On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.62% to trade at $89.63 a barrel.

Earlier on Tuesday night, oil prices declined after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is “rising very meaningfully.” US crude oil futures declined 3.4% to close at $88.20 per barrel. Brent futures lost 2.97% to settle at $91.45

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,320 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 1.55% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,060 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,240. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,248.40 an ounce, down 0.89%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 3.4% to Rs 2.38 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.34% lower at $65.01 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,566.03 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 6,159.48 crore on June 09, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% higher at 100. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.39% to close at 95.35 to the dollar on June 09.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Waste Management sector stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 4.27% in market capitalisation. Further, Transport stocks were followed by the Packaging sector stocks, which were further followed by the Aviation sector stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration stocks fell the most, rising over 1.82%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Garware Group’s market cap rose the most in Tuesday’s session, rising 5.9%. It was followed by the Patodia Group. Apart from that, Essar Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 3%. In the list of Essar Group stocks, Yunik Managing Advisors’ share pulled back 8%.