The global markets are trading on a higher note as semiconductor stocks rebound. Also, crude oil prices slipped back to the $75 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 95 points or 0.40%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 80.75 points or 0.34% higher at 23,962.80, while the BSE Sensex surged 238.22 points or 0.31% to close at 76,741.82.

Key global and domestic cues to know on July 10, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Friday’s trade on a higher note, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.34%, while the Topix surged 0.66%. South Korea’s Kospi rocketed 2.54%, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 4.10%.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading in the red on Friday. S&P 500 futures were down 0.16%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down marginally. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.35%.

On Thursday, US stock markets closed on a higher note after being helped by semiconductor stocks and a fall in oil prices. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.30% to 26,206.89, while the S&P 500 rose 0.81% to 7,543.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 139.02 points, or 0.27%, to 52,487.41.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.28% lower at $71.89 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.34% lower at $76.04, surpassing the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 0.32% to trade at $71.85 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,125.90 an ounce, down 0.36%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,45,610 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.2% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,45,360 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,09,207.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.80% higher at $60.26 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate rose 1.52%% to Rs 2.26 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 532.86 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,057.79 crore on July 09, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 100.92. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.20% to close at 95.38 to the dollar on July 09.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Electronics sector’s stocks surged the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 5.5% in market capitalisation. Further, Glass stocks were followed by the E-Commerce sector stocks, which were further followed by the Capital Market stocks. However, the Shipping sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.74%.