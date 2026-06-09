The Asian markets are trading on a higher note following gains in the US market. Also, the crude oil prices ticked down. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start, down 74 points or 0.32%.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 244 points or 1.04% lower at 23,123, while the BSE Sensex fell 719 points or 0.97% to close at 73,524.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 09, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened over 1% higher, while South Korea’s Kospi rebounded from Monday’s slump to jump 4%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index opened the trade 0.43% lower at 24,551.93.

US markets

The US equity markets closed Monday’s trade on a higher note as chip stocks rebounded from Friday’s rout, and the US President Donald Trump tried to maintain a fragile ceasefire despite Iran and Israel trading strikes. The S&P 500 index advanced 0.30% and closed at 7,405.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.86%, ending at 25,929.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80.77 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 50,786.01.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.39% to $90.94 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded 0.25% lower at $94.01 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices declined 0.39% to trade at $90.940 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,720 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.49% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,54,450 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,040. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,340 an ounce, down 0.54%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.68% to Rs 2.46 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.79% lower at $68.04 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 5,555.67 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,165.24 crore on June 08, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% lower at 100.04. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.79% to close at 95.71 to the dollar on June 08.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Glass sector stocks fell the most in Monday’s trade, dropping 3.42% in market capitalisation. Further, Rubber stocks were followed by the Electric Equipment sector stocks, which were further followed by the Aluminium sector stocks. However, the Hospital stocks surged the most, rising over 0.76%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Yash Birla Group’s market cap rose the most in Monday’s session, rising 2.3%. It was followed by the Future Group. Apart from that, Muthoot Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 5.93%. In the list of Muthoot Group stocks, Muthoot Finance’s share pulled back 5.94%.