The global markets are trading mostly on a mixed note on renewed tension between the US and Iran. In what could be a worry for most oil-importing nations, crude oil prices jumped over 7% in the last 24 hours. It is now trading near the $80 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 85 points or 0.36%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 516.65 points or 2.12% lower at 23,882.05, while the BSE Sensex surged 1,677.12 points or 2.15% to close at 76,503.60.

Key global and domestic cues to know on July 09, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a significantly higher note, defying geopolitical tensions. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.22%, while the Topix surged 0.44%. South Korea’s Kospi rocketed 3.74%, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 4.23%.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading in the red on Thursday after the market sold off on renewed US-Iran tensions and a jump in oil prices. S&P 500 futures were marginally lower. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 28 points, or less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.3%.

On Wednesday, US stock markets closed on a lower note after Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is “over”. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 576.76 points, or 1.09%, to end at 52,348.39. The S&P 500 was down 0.28%, closing at 7,482.71. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend and rose 0.2% to settle at 25,870.65.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices jumped sharply overnight, rising as much as 7% after Trump declared the peace deal with Iran over.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.92% higher at $74.17 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.91% higher at $78.73, surpassing the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.12% to trade at $74.34 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,084.70 an ounce, flat.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,43,890 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.18% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,43,650 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,917.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.26% higher at $58.69 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 3.35%% to Rs 2.29 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,962.80 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 790.16 crore on July 08, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.12% lower at 100.95. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.62% to close at 95.56 to the dollar on July 08.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Transport sector’s stocks fell the most in Wednesday’s trade, delcining 5% in market capitalisation. Further, Logistics stocks were followed by the Aviation sector stocks, which were further followed by the Aquaculture stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration sector stocks surged the most, rising 1.25%.Sensex, Nifty Today: GIFT Nity signals positive open despite Crude nearing $80 on renewed US-Iran tension