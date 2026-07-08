The global markets are trading mostly on a cautious note on renewed tension between the US and Iran. The US revoked Iran’s authorisation to sell oil, and there are reports of fresh strikes in West Asia. Following this, crude oil prices jumped and are trading above the $75 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a lower start for Indian markets, down 140 points or 0.57%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 32 points or 0.13% lower at 24,398.70, while the BSE Sensex fell 104.35 points or 0.13% to close at 78,180.72.

Key global and domestic cues to know on July 08, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Wednesday’s trade as escalating tensions in the Middle East dented investor sentiment. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.55%, while the Topix declined 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.72%, and the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 1.94%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 23,499, compared with its last close of 23,496.89.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading mixed on Wednesday as investors weigh rising tensions in the Middle East and surging oil prices. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29 points. S&P 500 futures surged 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher 0.51%.

On Tuesday, US stock markets closed on a lower note as investors once again appeared to rotate out of names tied to artificial intelligence and as oil prices advanced. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 130.76 points, or 0.25%, to close at 52,925.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.16% to 25,818.69. The S&P 500 slid 0.45% to end at 7,503.85.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 2% higher at $71.84 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 1.85% higher at $75.53, surpassing the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.99% to trade at $71.84 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,121.90 an ounce, up 0.85%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,45,610 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,46,890 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,10,355.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.38% lower at $60.48 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 2.3%% to Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 393.19 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 383.43 crore on July 07, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 100.89. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.17% to close at 95.39 to the dollar on July 06.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Beverages – Alcoholic sector’s stocks increased the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 3.22% in market capitalisation. Further, Logistics stocks were followed by the Aluminium sector stocks, which were further followed by the Electric Equipment stocks. However, the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.78%.