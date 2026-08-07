Sensex, Nifty 50 today at close: The benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, with the Sensex falling 455 points, or 0.58%, to 78,499.17, while the Nifty declined 65 points, or 0.27%, to 24,570.65.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, TCS (+3.54%), M&M (+2.53%), SBIN (+1.03%) and Infosys (+0.96%) were the top gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance (-6.04%), Bajaj Finserv (-4.18%), Trent (-3.86%) and ICICI Bank (-3.48%) were among the top losers.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 2:20 PM: In afternoon trade, the Sensex was down 518 points, or 0.66%, at 78,436.56, while the Nifty fell 102 points, or 0.41%, to 24,534.

TCS was the top gainer, rising 3.23%, followed by SBI at 3.12%, M&M at 2.29% and Infosys at 1.06%. Among the laggards, Bajaj Finance fell 6.37%, Bajaj Finserv declined 4.42%, ICICI Bank dropped 3.45% and Trent slipped 3.35%.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at open: Indian equity indices gave up its momentum as crude oil prices once again surged to top $80 a barrel. The Nifty 50 opened Friday’s trade 89 points or 0.36% lower at 24,547, while the BSE Sensex dropped 384 points or 0.49% to open at 78,571.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser in the Nifty 50, sliding more than 4%. It was followed by Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, Trent, Grasim Industries, and many others.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a mixed note. The Asian peers dropped in morning trade on the back of rising crude oil prices. Indian investor sentiment has also dampened. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a muted start for Indian markets. It is down 94 points or 0.38%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.05% higher at 24,636, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.48% higher at 78,955.

Key global and domestic cues for August 07, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Friday’s trade lower on the back of higher oil prices after Iran published a restrictive draft plan for the Strait of Hormuz. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped over 0.90% while the Topix fell over 1%. The Kospi dropped 0.98%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dived 2.9%.

US markets on Thursday

On Thursday, the US stock markets closed on a lower note as investors watched the West Asia deal to reopen the Hormuz Strait. The S&P 500 declined 0.18% to end at 7,709.96, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.06% to conclude the session at 26,348.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 464.02 points, or 0.85%, to settle at 53,885.10.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices surged after Iran announced a restrictive draft plan for the Strait of Hormuz.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 0.98% to trade at $78.05 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 1.13% higher at $83.42, above the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.96% higher at $78.03 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,292 an ounce, down 0.18%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,48,830 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.22% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,48,570 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,48,570. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.12% lower at $61.53 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 0.75% to Rs 2.26 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

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FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 17.86 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,013.60 crore on August 06, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.26% higher at 99.94. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.09% to close at 95.22 to the dollar on August 06.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Shipbuilding sector’s stocks surged the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 5.65% in market capitalisation. Further, Space stocks were followed by the Shipping sector stocks, which were further followed by the Defence stocks. However, the Glass sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.7%.