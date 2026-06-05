The global markets are trading on a lower note as investors across the board are taking a cautious stance. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start, down 72 points or 0.31% to trade at 23,466.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 11 points or 0.05% higher at 23,417, while the BSE Sensex rose 14 points or 0.02% to close at 74,360.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 05, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Friday following losses on Wall Street overnight, as investors moved out of tech stocks. The Kospi was last down 4.11%, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 2.41%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures last traded at 25,158, lower than the index’s Thursday close of 25,253.40.

US markets

The US equity markets closed Thursday’s trade on a mixed note as investors moved out of tech stocks. The 30-stock Dow jumped 874.86 points, or 1.73%, to close at a record 51,561.93. The Nasdaq lost 0.09% and ended at 26,830.96, while the S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 7,584.31.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.32% to $92.74 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded flat at $95 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 0.33% to trade at $92.73 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,59,340 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.63% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,59,060 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,19,505. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,490.20 an ounce, down 0.33%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 0.65% to Rs 2.65 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.16% lower at $73.85 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,447.06 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,360.14 crore on June 04, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 99.43. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.07% to close at 95.79 to the dollar on June 04.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Rubber sector stocks rose the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 4% in market capitalisation. Further, Gems and Jewellery stocks were followed by the Cables sector stocks, which were further followed by the Wood sector stocks. However, the Aluminium stocks fell the most, declining 2%.