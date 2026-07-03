The global markets are mixed as investors across the globe continued selling chip-making stocks. Crude oil prices were trading near the $70 a barrel mark. In fact, in June, crude posted its biggest monthly decline since March 2020. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 112 points or 0.46%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 169.85 points or 0.71% higher at 24,175.70, while the BSE Sensex surged 579.48 points or 0.75% to close at 77,502.12.

Key global and domestic cues to know on July 03, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Friday’s trade on a mixed note as investors continued rotating out of technology stocks, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.86% at the open, while the Topix was up 0.34%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.97%, and the Kosdaq Index declined 1.12%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 23,061, slightly higher than its last close of 23,055.03.

US indices

On Thursday, US markets closed mixed, with the Dow Jones ending at a record high, while weakness in semiconductor stocks pulled down the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 594.83 points, or 1.14%, for a record close of 52,900.07. The S&P 500 rose less than 1 point to end at 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.8% to 25,832.67.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.39% lower at $68.42 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading at $71.55, below the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices declined 0.39% to trade at $68.42 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,151.80 an ounce, up 0.63%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,45,900 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 0.93% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,45,650 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,09,425. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.12% higher at $61.75 per troy ounce. This is after prices hit their 2026 lows in the previous session.

In India, the silver rate advanced 1.35%% to Rs 2.32 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 311.82 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,784.40 crore on July 02, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.13% higher at 100.98. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.15% to close at 95.39 to the dollar on July 02.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Information Technology sector’s stocks increased the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 3.5% in market capitalisation. Further, Glass stocks were followed by the Tyre sector stocks, which were further followed by the Ethanol stocks. However, the Aquaculture sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.7%.