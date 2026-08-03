Sensex, Nifty 50 today at close: Markets ended Monday’s session on a strong note, with the benchmark indices closing higher. The Sensex gained 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 78,639.03, while the Nifty 50 advanced 390.70 points, or 1.60%, to close at 24,774.30.

IndiGo, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Eternal and ITC were among the top gainers, whereas Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended the session in the red.

Stock market trading timings changed from August 3: Here’s what investors need to know

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revised the trading schedule for select market segments with effect from August 3, 2026.

No change for most cash market stocks

Trading hours for non-Futures & Options (non-F&O) stocks remain unchanged. These shares will continue to trade until 3:30 PM, as before.

New closing auction for F&O stocks

For F&O stocks in the cash market, regular trading will now end at 3:15 PM instead of 3:30 PM. This will be followed by a Closing Auction Session (CAS) from 3:15 PM to 3:35 PM, which will help determine the official closing price of eligible stocks.

F&O contracts get extended trading

Trading in stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options will now continue until 3:40 PM, giving traders an additional 10 minutes after the cash market closes.

How will the Closing Auction Session work?

Between 3:15 PM and 3:20 PM, the market will enter a transition phase. No fresh orders can be placed during this period, while eligible pending orders will move into the auction session. Certain order types, including stop-loss, iceberg, disclosed quantity and out-of-range orders, will be cancelled.

From 3:20 PM to 3:25 PM, investors can place, modify or cancel both market and limit orders. However, no trades will be executed during this five-minute window.

Between 3:25 PM and the close of the order entry period, only limit orders can be placed, modified or cancelled. Market orders will no longer be allowed to be changed or cancelled during this stage.

Finally, between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM, the exchange will match orders. The price at which the highest quantity of shares is matched will become the official closing price for the eligible F&O stocks.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 2:30 pm: Markets continued to trade firmly in the afternoon session at this hour. The Sensex was up 635 points, or 0.81%, at 78,730.12, while the Nifty 50 gained 204 points, or 0.84%, to trade at 24,587.65.

IndiGo, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finserv and Eternal were among the top gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries traded in the red.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 10:30 am: At this hour, the benchmark indices were trading firmly in the green. The Sensex was up 623.97 points, or 0.80%, at 78,718.61, while the Nifty 50 gained 195.35 points, or 0.80%, to trade at 24,578.95.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at open: Indian equity markets opened Monday’s trade on a higher note after crude oil prices slipped. The Nifty 50 opened 146 points or 0.60% higher at 24,530, while the BSE Sensex surged 725 points or 0.93% to open at 78,820.

InterGlobe Aviation, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors PV, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

“The market is set for a breakout above 24500 Nifty and has the potential to sustain above that level. The decline in Brent crude to below $84, the good progress in monsoon in July and FIIs turning buyers are positive triggers for the market,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

“A significant trend in the economy is that growth has been resilient despite the many headwinds which the economy has been facing. The fiscal and monetary stimulus given in 2025 is acting with a lag to sustain the growth momentum in the economy,” he said.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a mixed note. The Asian peers are trading in the red. However, a fall in crude oil prices boosted Indian investor sentiment. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 89 points or 0.37%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.27% higher at 24,383, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.21% higher at 78,095.

It is to be noted that markets will be seeing new closing structure and timing.

Key global and domestic cues for August 03, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Monday’s trade on a lower note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.79% while the Topix declined 1.45%. The Kospi dropped 4.57% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 1.67%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 25,922, compared with the index’s last close of 25,884.43.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading higher on Monday morning. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 200 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.5%, and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.8%.

US markets on Friday

On Friday, the US stock market closed higher as investors looked past rising bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1% to end at 25,373.85, while the S&P 500 added 0.7% to close at 7,489.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 276.97 points, or 0.53%, to 52,485.03.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices slipped after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned attack on Iran. OPEC+ agreeing on increasing production quotas in September, completing the rollback of voluntary cuts, further weighed on prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 4.72% to trade at $80.67 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 5% lower at $84.12, below the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 4.87% lower at $80.67 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,115.80 an ounce, up 0.21%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,43,170 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 0.45% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,42,930 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,377.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.17% higher at $58.46 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 1.07%% to Rs 2.17 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 277.48 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,260.37 crore on July 31, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.24% lower at 99.67. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.31% to close at 95.39 to the dollar on July 31.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The NBFC sector’s stocks surged the most in Friday’s trade, rising 3.8% in market capitalisation. Further, Education stocks were followed by the Electric Equipment sector stocks, which were further followed by the Cables stocks. However, the Rubber sector stocks fell the most, declining 3%.